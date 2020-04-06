KJo Seems ‘Just A Dad’ In His Lockdown Videos On Insta; The Cutest Thing To Watch Today

As you someone looking to strengthen your SEO game? Sign up for the webinar and learn how to be found by your customers, happening on 9th April, in #BreakingBarriers Talk series.
Karan Johar is sharing videos of himself with his kids Roohi and Yash, with the hashtag #lockdownwiththejohars, and it’s wonderful to see him as just a dad.
Since we are all staying at home, my time on the phone also increased. I was just looking at posts on Instagram and I came across some cute videos of Roohi and Yash, Karan Johar’s children.
Karan Johar has been posting videos of his kids with a hashtag lockdown with the johars #lockdownwithjohars and I am loving these two little babies. I am watching the videos again and again and waiting for the next one in great anticipation.
For fans who love to look out for these tidbits, it is also a welcome change from the obsessive paparazzi following of Taimur, poor child.
The videos are so lovable because
Yash and Roohi are just like any other kids.
It was so relatable when Yash said Amitabh Bachchan can take away Corona. Didn’t we all say that when we were small? We thought Amitabh Bachchan can take away all our problems. I loved them a little bit more because they did not take the names of the Avengers. I love Amitabh Bachchan any day.
They are so cute , oblivious to the star status of their dad, when they say that they don’t like his clothes and he is boring.
I never thought I would love the word ‘Toodles’. I hated it whenever Karan said it in the show India’s Got Talent. But when he says it to his kids and they respond, it’s adorable.
Behind all the shimmer and shine, Karan Johar is just like any other dad, vulnerable.
I feel he is also discovering this side of himself, and that feels good – that he sin’t only this celebrity who is controversial. Until, now we did not know this side of him as he hadn’t posted such videos, but it is great to know now.
I do wish their innocence stays that way as long as possible. God bless them.
And I hope Karan keeps posting these videos even after the lockdown is over!
