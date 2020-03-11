  1. Home > Feminist > Hey Woman, No Marriage Is Worth Losing Your Individuality Over!

Hey Woman, No Marriage Is Worth Losing Your Individuality Over!

Posted: March 11, 2020

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.

It’s high time we stop expecting women to let go of their individuality and dreams for the sake of others! Because no one is worth losing that for!

Often, marriage is described as a beautiful chapter in a woman’s life. Several women look forward to this day in their life. Because, post this, women are ready to unfurl their wings and fly into the unknown with a companion by their side.

Sounds surreal, doesn’t it? But just as this woman is getting ready to take off, she often ends up leaving something she has always had with herself.. She ends up losing her identity and individuality.

A few women are smart enough and notice this being left behind. So they hold on to it as they take flight. However, other realise that it is missing only after they have flown some distance.

Her individuality is her own don’t take it from her

A woman’s individuality can be as simple as the name- her father’s name which she has carried all her life.

Or it could mean her tastes- her choice of food, clothing, colour or even her choice in people.

Her individuality could also mean her behaviour, characteristics that make her her. It could be her voice for the right and wrong, her belief system, her opinions and dreams.

For her, taking permission to do what you once loved to do or change your tastes to match those of the other person. It could mean, letting go of dreams for the sake of the other person, putting up with belittling comments from them, and unable to stand your own ground. Now, these are all instances where you may feel like you’re losing or have lost your individuality.

She is either loud or brash for being herself

And once lost, it is very difficult to get back this individuality. But once women retain or get back their individuality, they are labeled as loud, brash, forward or even crazy for having voiced their opinions.

These things make her doubt herself and make her wonder if she needs the individuality that comes at the cost of her mental peace and harmony. Very rarely does she realise that if she loses her individuality she loses it completely. She should hold onto herself and not let anything or anyone dim her spark or what makes her her. 

Yes, the effects of retaining your individuality may be high. But, my dear women, it is definitely worth it. For, you only have YOU to stick up for yourself in the days of despair.

Hang in there and remember to take yourself along wherever you go.

Author’s note: No matter what, don’t change your true self and dreams for anyone or anything. Hold on to your ‘muchness’ always.

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Dil Dhadakne Do 

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Ragini Ravichandran

Words can create or break!

Learn More

मेंस्ट्रुअल कप का उपयोग - Everything you need to know about menstrual cups explained in Hindi

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

3 Tips On How To Maintain Individuality After Marriage

Dear Society, Obsess Over A Woman’s Dreams, NOT If She Is Married Or Has A Baby

“Achcha Ladka Mile Toh Shaadi Karlo” The Line That Has Ruined Indian Women’s Potential!

rebellious woman

Studies. Work. Marriage. Family. Is It Really Necessary For Them To Be In That Exact Order For Women?

write
advertise
intern

Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!

Are you a working woman ?

Trending

8 Powerpuff Girls Who Prove That As Women Working Together, We’re An Unstoppable Force
PV Sindhu’s Dad Cooks And Asks Why Only Women Must Cook In This IWD2020 Ad; Wins Hearts
10 Plus Reasons To Positively Love, Love, LOVE Thappad
lubes in India
Looking For A Spicier Sex Life? You Need To Check This Handy Guide To Lubes In India!

Best Loved Stories

Yet Another Leaked Nude Clip! Nah, I Don’t Care Anymore, Says Radhika Apte

Sexual freedom in India

Sex Before Marriage: The Great Taboo

A Question Of Names: What Do You Call Your Husband?

Women entrepreneur in India: Aaradhee Mehta

Day In The Life Of: Preethi Sukumaran, Krya

What Your Wife Is NOT [How to be a 21st century Man Series Part-3]