All It Takes Is A Smile

Women’s Web with your support hopes to raise money to help women and girls during this lockdown period with essentials such as sanitary napkins. Join in to help daily wage earners women and men who have lost their sources of income.
This little poem was written when a close friend was diagnosed with cancer. She fought her way out like a brave warrior.
She smiled, smiled through all her troubles.
And boy, let me tell you, her troubles weren’t just one or two,
but endless bubbles.
For her, life was all pain and tragic;
Nonetheless she called it a sweet magic.
She never dared grumble or mumble
for, she believed in life’s soft rumble.
Living her life just this way,
Though she kept falling down;
She looked forward to each new day,
With a smile as majestic as a crown.
Finally when it was time to go,
She wanted the entire world to know,
“No matter what you undergo,
A smile can thaw the perennial snow”.
Authors Note: There are many people and stories around us that inspire us to keep going, despite the turmoils.
Image Source: Pexels
Words can create or break!
My Boys Will Miss Their ‘Teekey Wali Bua’ This Navratri, But We Can Keep Memories Of Her Love Alive
American Filter Coffee [#ShortStory]
The Feeble Thread Of Life
I Believe That Lord Krishna Came Into My Home And My Life As An Unusual Woman
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!