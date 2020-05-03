During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > All It Takes Is A Smile

All It Takes Is A Smile

Posted: May 3, 2020

This little poem was written when a close friend was diagnosed with cancer. She fought her way out like a brave warrior. 

She smiled, smiled through all her troubles.
And boy, let me tell you, her troubles weren’t just one or two,
but endless bubbles.

For her, life was all pain and tragic;
Nonetheless she called it a sweet magic.
She never dared grumble or mumble
for, she believed in life’s soft rumble.

Living her life just this way,
Though she kept falling down;
She looked forward to each new day,
With a smile as majestic as a crown.

Finally when it was time to go,
She wanted the entire world to know,
“No matter what you undergo,
A smile can thaw the perennial snow”.

Authors Note: There are many people and stories around us that inspire us to keep going, despite the turmoils.

Image Source: Pexels

Ragini Ravichandran

Words can create or break!

