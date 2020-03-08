Ode To The Women In My Life Who Inspired Me Through Different Stafes

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Friends, many people come and go in the life of every human being. Some people leave their deep impression in the life of a human being. In the whole world many inspiring women whose passion, work and influence in the community encourages us in many ways.
Today, on Women’s Day, I am going to introduce you to some women in my life who have really inspired me a lot. Some taught me how to live life, and some women inspired me so much that they followed their ways of living. These women have contributed a lot in whatever I am today:
First, I want to say thank you to my mom, guys she is the most prominent woman in my life. She is a great lady as she faces many ups and downs in her life. She always taught me many things about being a kind, strong, independent woman. Her life story and achievements, from her childhood to post-graduating from Kanpur University, inspire me every day. She always taught me one thing which I am continuously following is that the best way to live life is on your own terms. Even though, I had a love-hate relationship with my mother at many times. However, when I look back into my childhood, in my teenage, and a young adult in my early twenties, I could say that she was only one who listened to my each and every stupid story every day. After my marriage I miss her so much.
I was not so big when my grandmother leaves me alone. But she inspired me very much in my childhood. She was a great person with a good heart. Guys, you won’t believe that when anybody came to our home, she always cooked food for each and every one of them. She was a fabulous care-taker. She taught me to be respectful and not self-centred. What an amazing woman she was really, unbelievable.
I was one of luckiest children who have a lot of great teachers, but one, in particular, shaped the person I am today because of Vijeyta Mam. She was my 12th standard Biology teacher. She was a very hardworking girl at that time. She was herself perusing her dream and teaching both at the same time. I noticed her very carefully, really she was knowledgeable. No matter what, she gave me the answer to all my typical questions. Guys, because of her, I gave a graduate-level questions answer to my examiner in my 12th standard practical examination.
Not only me, but she is an inspiration for many women. She was the main lady of Indian inception to go to space. She made whole India proud at that time & still continuous to be. She inspired me a lot when she started her journey to space; Indian newspapers published every news about her. I was so crazy, I used to collect each & every articles of news papers bits that had any news related to her. Realy a great lady, She inspired me very much. I aspired to be like Kalpana Chawla. I learned dedication, courage and independence from her. I learnt from Kalpna Chawla that No dream is too big that you cannot achieve it do hard work, keep patience and have courage, you can achieve your goal defiantly.
With this great platform of Women’s Web, I would like to thank you for these great women of my life, who contributed a lot in making me successful today.
