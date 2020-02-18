Should You Have Sex In Winters – Yayy Or Nay?

How would it feel to start working for an office that comes to you?
It’s the season of the cold and all you want to do is stay warm. But how about getting hot and heavy under the sheets? Well, here’s what you can do to spice up the winters!
So, you haven’t had sex in two weeks? You doze of while watching something on Netflix with your partner? And your sweatshirt had become your new favourite piece of clothing? Sounds familiar? Well, it is the winter season.
And while sex is a great workout and a wonderful way to get closer to your partner while relaxing, winter sex is a beast to conquer!
The last thing you would want to do is to take your clothes off when it’s freezing. So, here’s why sex during winters gets difficult?
Undressing in the winters is a time consuming business. You are so layered up with the boots, socks, jeans, maybe stockings under the jeans, inner-wear, jackets and what not! So by the time you are both done, it’s practically spring again.
How can you possibly feel hot when you feel so cold?
Imagine frozen fingers running down your back, would you still have the urge of having sex? A few months of abstinence do sound appealing, don’t they?
People with poor circulation face the conundrum of either wearing bed socks during sex (extremely unsexy) or risk their frozen toes touch their partner’s exposed skin! Now that’s a tough call to make, isn’t it?
However, there is good news who believe in “socks appeal,” wearing socks during sex can help you reach orgasm. The more you know…
Being cooped up inside for months with fewer options for activities can lead to laziness. This makes you crankier as you do not get a good amount of sunlight to boost your mood. A certain amount of sunlight is needed to help boost your mood, according to a couple therapist, Barton Gold Smith, author of Emotional Fitness for Intimacy.
Pasta, lasagna, roasted potatoes are the food that we typically eat during winters. And these foods are extremely delicious and keep us warm. Since these foods tend to be quite heavy, anyone with a winter food baby knows what to do in this situation. All you want to do is lie down and wait for the pain to pass.
But getting naked and bouncing around? Nope! Not happening.
However, the fact is that winter is the season to experience the warmth of spirits and have a good time in bed. For some, winter is the time to bundle up in the bed with the partner. It means cuddling and making out and having some fun inside the blanket.
Here, we have come up with some ideas of getting intimate with your partner inside the blanket during winters:
Missionary is an easy position to get under a blanket and have your partner climb on top of you and pull off the blanket for your partner. You will be wrapped in the blanket without worrying about chilly weather. This is a very simple and basic position that you can give a try!
A classic spooning position is the best one while having sex in the winters as it is somewhat like cuddling. And who doesn’t want to be cuddled when it’s cold?
If you are getting wild and it’s terribly cold, spooning is the best option. Lie on your side and have your partner lie behind you and pull off the blanket over you. Get cozy and enjoy winter sex!
A warm hug in the winters is just to die for! Sit in a hugging position, facing your partner and wrap your arms and legs around your partner and your partner would be in the same position as well. So, you get to hug each other while you are doing it. This position is exceptionally intimate and perfect for the winters.
Start in the regular doggy style, and then slide into a collapsed position. So, instead of being on all fours, you both are lying flat on your stomach and legs are straight, one on top of the other. Stay warm under the blanket with this winter doggy style!
Well, winter is coming to an end but I would like to know:
Do you enjoy sex during winters? What’s the best and worst part for you?
Picture credits: Unsplash
A freelance writer, social media marketer, blogger. Loves to write, travel, and bake.
