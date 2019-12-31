The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
Are love and lust interchangeable? Is intimacy the same as sex? What is it that you seek? Is it love or is it intimacy?
What is love and what is lust?
What is sex and what is intimacy?
I do not know the difference
From sharing nudes on Grindr to sleeping with strangers,
From talking dirty to leaving hotel rooms in the middle of the night,
I ask myself: “Why do you feel guilty after indulging in pleasure?”
Why do you feel lonely after having sex?
Why do you repeat this cycle day after day, month after month, year after year?
I am convinced that what I seek is intimacy, but what I get is sex
What I seek is love, but what I get is lust
But what I am unclear about is how to escape this maddening cycle
The constant buzz on my phone, asking me for my “tastes and likes”
The constant demand for my nudes and the constant enquiry about my fetishes
The constant pressure to look good and to look “hot”
The notifications, the messages, the questions- I can’t take it anymore
There are moments when I see myself from his gaze- Less of a human and more of an object,
An object of desire, lust and sex
Mixed with this desire is hope for love
A hope that maybe he will be “the one”
Thus, I rarely complain
Yet, I feel so confused, lost and trapped
My body wants sex, but my soul yearns for love
My body wants his body, but my soul wants his mind
My body wants his lips, but my soul wants his thoughts
This is a battle- between the body and the mind, and I am unable to make sense of it
I still cannot tell the difference
Picture Credits: Pexels
Kanav Narayan Sahgal is a post-graduate student at Azim Premji University, Bangalore where he'
