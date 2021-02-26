The ‘Value’ Of My ‘Accomplishments’… Sold To The Highest Bidder?

“Eclectic, interesting…will fill you with hope and resolve!” – Pick up our new short story collection, Women.Mutiny
Isn’t it sad that we sell ourselves in the market like products? Up for sale to the highest bidder in this world so focused on what shouldn’t matter?
Why does everything have a price tag?
The water we drink, the food we eat, and even the people we meet!
Even me
My salary is my price tag
And I feel like an object
a product
for sale in the market
I hate it and yet, this is “normal”
Owned, objectified, and dehumanized
dehumanized enough to create a “CV” to list my “accomplishments”
accomplishments of what? Of the people I inspired? the lives I touched?
Of my battles with depression and my ongoing struggle to regain my self-confidence?
Or of some insignificant job I was in many years ago?
Of the many excel sheets I made for some project?
Of the emails I sent from an ID I don’t even have access to anymore?
Or of the PowerPoint presentations I don’t even remember about anymore?
Isn’t it sad that we sell ourselves in the market like products?
Up for sale to the highest bidder
And ready to work at a below-average price?
For a job and a person we may not even like
In an environment we know nothing about
Yet, this is “normal”
It is the way it is
Why is it “normal” to refer to me as a CTC?
A “cost” to the company
So insulting, degrading, and outrageous
Yet I feel trapped, lost, and find it impossible to escape this madness
This is a mad mad world where we are meant to eat, breathe, and drink our work
where someone else’s dream is supposed to be mine
Where I am supposed to help fill someone else’s pockets while also filling mine
Where most of what I earn gets eaten up in rent and food
What do even I have left? What do I do now?
If this isn’t slavery, tell me what is?
It is a slavery of the mind, body, and soul
an affront to creativity, ingenuity, and of freedom
“Work is worship,” they say, but worship what? Money?
“In work, you will find joy,” they say, but then why I am still unhappy?
Do not fool me and tell me that this is “valuable” because it isn’t
For if I work, I will work for myself
to hone my creative energies, passions, and interests
“Value” for me is not monetary
It is spiritual, emotional, and cultural
It is kindness, love, and empathy
Not some rat race to nowhere
So please, spare me the horror and don’t tell me this is “normal”
because it isn’t, at least not for me
Slavery is not normal, and I refuse to take part in it
Yet, I have no choice…
Image source: CanvaPro
Every fortnight, we send out a special mailer for working women (or those aspiring to work), with useful resources, tips and ideas. Sign up here to receive this mailer.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Kanav Narayan Sahgal is a post-graduate student at Azim Premji University, Bangalore where he'
To The ‘Boy’ Who Expected My Parents’ Money In The Name Of Marriage
How Entrepreneur Swapna Wagh Is Reviving Childhood Memories With Her Indian Toys
What Is The Worth Of A Daughter? Of A Daughter-In-Law?
17 Tiny, Easy Changes In Lifestyle That Can Save You Thousands Of Rupees Every Month
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!