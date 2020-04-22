During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Make Your Very Own Veg Jalfrezi!

Posted: April 22, 2020

Veg Jalfrezi is a delicious dish bursting with flavour and aroma! Follow this easy step by step approach and perfect this dish!

Jalfrezi is a popular North-Indian recipe. This dish is a blend of many vegetables and spices and it is supposed to be semi-dry. It’s rich in flavor, mildly spiced and tangy. It’s a perfect dish to be eaten with roti/naan or any bread you prefer.

Ingredients

Veggies: Onions, Capsicum, Carrots, Peas

Tomatoes-2-3

Ginger-Garlic paste- 1tsp

Green Chilies- 3-4

Salt- as per taste

Red Chili Powder-1-2tsp

Garam Masala-1tsp

Kasuri Methi-2-3tbsp

Lemon Juice-1-2tsp

Oil-2-3tsp

Method

  1. Chop all the vegetables into fine pieces. Make a paste of ginger and garlic.
  2. Heat oil in a pan. Add chopped onions, saute it till it gets brown in color. Add ginger-garlic paste. Add chopped tomatoes ( you can also add tomato puree) and add chopped green chilies and saute it till it turns golden.
  3. Add other chopped vegetables. Add salt, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and garam masala. Stir it properly and let it cook for 5-10 mins.
  4. Add kasuri methi, this will add more flavors to your dish and gives a great aroma.
  5. Add lemon juice over the vegetables.
  6. Serve hot and relish it with chapati, tandoori roti, naan or any bread you prefer.

As an alternative, you can add cottage cheese (paneer) and other vegetables as well. The options are endless!

This is a great recipe that is perfect for any occassion, be it a casual lunch,  family dinner, or formal occasion. The possibilities are endless!

Image Source: Pinterest

Saloni Maheshwari

A freelance writer, social media marketer, blogger. Loves to write, travel, and bake.

