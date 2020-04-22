Make Your Very Own Veg Jalfrezi!

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Veg Jalfrezi is a delicious dish bursting with flavour and aroma! Follow this easy step by step approach and perfect this dish!
Jalfrezi is a popular North-Indian recipe. This dish is a blend of many vegetables and spices and it is supposed to be semi-dry. It’s rich in flavor, mildly spiced and tangy. It’s a perfect dish to be eaten with roti/naan or any bread you prefer.
Veggies: Onions, Capsicum, Carrots, Peas
Tomatoes-2-3
Ginger-Garlic paste- 1tsp
Green Chilies- 3-4
Salt- as per taste
Red Chili Powder-1-2tsp
Garam Masala-1tsp
Kasuri Methi-2-3tbsp
Lemon Juice-1-2tsp
Oil-2-3tsp
As an alternative, you can add cottage cheese (paneer) and other vegetables as well. The options are endless!
This is a great recipe that is perfect for any occassion, be it a casual lunch, family dinner, or formal occasion. The possibilities are endless!
Image Source: Pinterest
A freelance writer, social media marketer, blogger. Loves to write, travel, and bake.
