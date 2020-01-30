4 Simple But Brilliant Options For Women In Tech Who Want Restart Their Career

If you write, smash it out on social media, or create fantastic video, nominate yourself or a friend here for The Orange Flower Awards 2020. Last date to apply – Jan 12th
Women who take a break and want to go back to work, the job market is quite often difficult. However, here are a few options for you if you want to restart your career!
Women often leave their jobs after working for around three to eight years, mostly due to family responsibilities or other personal reasons. The women who have more than eight years of experience have usually reached a middle managerial positions.
They can get jobs based on these, such as a project manager, technical architect, depending on their field. As they have earlier experience, they know their area of expertise and with some up-skill and re-skill they can get back to job market with relative ease.
If you are planning to contradict, think of it from the perspective of woman with zero to three years of experience. You will realise that each of you has different challenges and opportunities. Women with lesser experience can mould themselves in new technologies with a relative ease. There may be a possibility that they may have to start as a fresher all over again. With certification courses in latest technologies, they can start job or can even get fellowship in Top Business schools if they fulfil the age criteria.
Here are some trends available for women that are common for all kinds of career graphs.
Several women oriented entrepreneurship platforms are available for women to give them a push in the business and being self-sustained. Under the purview of the Ministry of Women And Child Development, the government launched Mahila-E-Haat in 2016. It is an online bilingual marketing platform that leverages technology to help aspiring women entrepreneurs showcase their products and services.
Similarly, WEE Foundation, an initiative by IIT Delhi usually invites entrepreneurial ideas for its new batch of 6 months Fellowship. You can be in ideation stage or already revenue generating startup, this program is game changer for your business if accepted.
Post Graduation in Business and Analytics is one of the latest trends people are following currently. People tend to stud further to update themselves with job ready skill and increase their chances of getting a job at par with their knowledge.
JobsForHer has special tie ups with many universities that provide courses and degrees custom suited to women who want to start second innings. Women with zero to fifteen years of experience can choose this option if they already have not done their Post Graduation earlier.
For example, I already did my PGDM and have more than five years of experience. So doing a PGDM course seemed like a repetition of three semesters at least and a waste of time.
Udemy, Simplilearn, Upgrad and Coursera, are some of the more popular online certifications. These have a standardisation and success. A number of international and Indian universities have partnered with these platforms to provide courses.
Swayam is an initiative of Government of India. It has online courses from Class nine to Post graduation in various fields. They have partnered with top institutions to adhere to education quality.
IIM Bangalore, IITs , IGNOU, AICTE are all course providers. All the courses on this portal are completely free. For example, if want to take Data science course from IIT Madras, just enrol in that course. However, if you want certification, then you have to pay Rs. 1000, and you get NPTEL certified on passing examination.
With the rise of Gig economy, various freelancing websites are available where you can apply for work from home jobs. These can be classified in two level of job categories- technical and non-technical with people who have more than three years of experience. There are a number of freelancing platforms you may already be familiar with such as Freelancer.in, Upwork and Fiverr.
At the same time, there are a number of startups that have entered this space that ensured that people get tested and get projects suitable to their qualification. FlexingIt, Flexipile, Angeljobs are some of them.
Worksera, JobsForHer are women oriented websites which provide freelancing or regular job opportunities for women in all domains.
For Freshers looking for guidance in remote jobs world, there are numerous virtual assistance jobs available on job portals like Naukri,com, MonsterIndia, Upwork.
However, organisation has happened in this domain also. Various startups have emerged in India, who train people and then assign them on jobs. If you are not a tech person, even then you can become virtual assistant. You can choose number of hours and your domain of expertise, and get remuneration according to that.
If you are from Commerce, Arts, Humanities student, fret not. For you can try some of the virtual assistance jobs. Or if you have entrepreneurial streak, go for your business.
Women can do anything, they just have to work consistently to succeed.
