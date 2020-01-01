In A Digital World, Everyone Needs To Market Themselves; 7 Tips For You To Succeed

The Orange Flower is back! We invite content creators to roar for change. Nominate yourself or a friend for awards, and join us at a day-long fest in Mumbai in celebrating women’s voices!
Why would you need to market yourself? And how do you go about it doing it savvily? Here’s all the info you need.
Marketing is not restricted to only Marketing Professionals in the current social media driven digital age. You may be wondering why I am saying so.
If you have a well-paying 9-5 job, why would you need to market yourself? Well, we know that entrepreneurs need to market themselves because they are creating their personal brand as well as the brand image of their organization. But why would a salaried person or freelancer need to market themselves?
Because Marketing yourself means that you are showing your expertise to the world and establishing yourself as an authority in a subject. Whether you are the Chief Technology Officer of your startup or Head of the Department/Vice President in an MNC or a freelancer who knows their profession well or working in an organization where you are ready to explore new opportunities; presenting your knowledge and your image in front of clients, employees and peers is very important.
Marketing is a necessary skill that can impact both your professional and personal life.
For example, I take this opportunity to share a little bit about myself. I was a software engineer who had over 3.5 years of experience in the IT world when I took a career break due to personal reasons. When I wanted to return, I was not considered seriously as a ‘career break’, and ‘woman with a small child’ are red signals for many HR people.
I got an opportunity to lead the Digital Team of a sports startup of which I was co-founder as well. Although I knew nothing about digital marketing, social media marketing and blogging at that time, I kept on pushing myself into entrepreneurs circles and various women entrepreneur competitions where I represented myself as social media marketer for three long years.
Today, very few people know that I was an IT professional and have a coding background. Most people know me for my blogs which have been published on websites like Women’s Web and social media marketing activities which I do for clients.
I created this image through networking with the right people, consistently working with a goal in mind and updating my social media profile with the right content, which gives the message I want.
I was part of the Top 30 women entrepreneurs by IIT Delhi’s initiative WEE Foundation, Q1 2017 batch. My startup was recognized among the Top 3000 startups of India by SmartFifty – 50 solutions to Transform India, organized by IIM CIP in 2018. So, you can see how effective marketing and consistent effort bear fruit!
Moving onto the next part, how will you market yourself? There are seven steps to ensure that you shine:
Marketing yourself is not about thinking of marketing exclusively. It is the continuous process where you build a community, show your expertise and establish your Personal Brand and achieve your long term aim.
