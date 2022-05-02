Why Many Survivors Of Sexual Violence Seem To Freeze And Not React As Expected

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Has anyone ever experienced this feeling of momentary blankness, an involuntary paralysis, when faced with a horrific, unknown situation? As if frozen.
Trigger Warning: This deals with rape, gender based violence, extreme reactions to trauma, and may be triggering to survivors.
Why do many victims of sexual violence not react? have you given some real thought to this question?
“If she didn’t scream and didn’t run away, it’s because she wanted it too.”
“Why didn’t she report it earlier?”
“It took her so long to go to the police. Really?”
“Just because I dumped her, she is painting me as an abuser!”
Wrong conclusions. And the victim is discredited.
We react to a threat with one of 4 things – fight, flight, freeze, fawn.
The absence of resistance on the part of a victim of sexual violence is often confused with consent, when it is clearly a ‘freeze’.
It is necessary to clarify that sexual violence is a potentially traumatic experience.
In the above context, and despite the expectation that victims of violence will fight or flee, many report a feeling of involuntary paralysis. As if they were frozen. And they don’t scream, they don’t move, they don’t fight, and they don’t try to escape. They remain quiet and rigid in the face of the aggressor. “Many victims report a feeling of instinctive paralysis. As if they were frozen.”
On the other hand, many victims of sexual violence could manifest so-called dissociative reactions, when part of their mind or body becomes separated (dissociated) from the consciousness of the person as a whole. When the victim feels very scared and cannot physically escape from a situation, they may dissociate.
These are just a few examples of how victims explain this dissociative process, which turns out to be a defence and survival mechanism. It helps the person deal with the traumatic event. However, these reactions can become especially problematic when they start to occur in response to other events or certain memories. Yes, that happens too. Example: In the case of losing a close person, a certain disconnection with reality may take place.
It is important to emphasise that the reaction to an extreme situation such as sexual violence depends on several variables, and we cannot, therefore, expect it to be the same for all people. Thus, rather than focusing on what the victim “should” or “could” have done, confusing the absence of a fight-or-flight response with informed consent, we must actively listen to the narrative that each victim brings to us, necessarily unique and singular, without value judgments or blame.
And always avoiding asking the ill-fated question, “So, why didn’t you scream or run away?”
Bollywood still considers women to be nothing but metrosexual-men-chasers who can only dress up and dance with machismos when they take a break from fighting comical villains.
After trying very hard to avoid the trailer of Heropanti 2 (2022), I finally ended up watching it because of how good Bollywood is at marketing and promoting male-centric films.
It broke my heart to see that despite the criticism that Indian films have been receiving for treating women like mere beautifying props, Heropanti 2 does the exact same thing in a boastfully shameless manner. In fact, it goes a step further and creates a melodramatic and senseless caricature for a woman out of Tara Sutaria.
Sutaria’s character seems to be head over heels in love with Tiger Shroff’s character in the trailer. She has only two dialogues, “Love and Sex could’ve happened between us, but you ran away,” and “When I had asked you to pull your pants down, you were acting shy (‘Pakeezah’) and when she asked for the same, you suddenly became ‘Dirty Picture’.”
A woman's body is important only for sex or for producing a baby. She is well cared for during her pregnancy. But after that? Her ‘womanly’ issues are ignored. If she chooses to disclose them, she faces huge opposition.
Every year, ever since I turned forty, I undergo a few routine tests. A chunk of them is gynaecological tests. Pap smear, USG. Transvaginal Screening, etc. I have a specific clinic where I get these done. This year, I thought of trying a newly opened branch of a reputed chain of clinics. On reaching there, I billed the details and sat awaiting my turn.
My serial number was three, but to my utter surprise, the next in line was summoned. Imagine waiting for the test with a bladder waiting to burst?
I asked the supervising nurse, ‘Mera number kab ayega? I thought my serial no is 3 and you have sent in 4?’