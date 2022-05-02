Marriage Is Only A Part Of Life; It Can’t Define Anyone’s Whole Life…!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
As per our society, a person’s life is only complete when they are married. And most importantly have a child within the time limit of the 'biological clock'.
There is a famous dialogue spoken by Sonam Kapoor in the movie Veere di Wedding which says: “Jitna bhi padhlo, graduation, post graduation par jab tak bh****** mangalsutra gale mein nahi lagta na tab tak life complete nahi hoti”. (No matter how much you educate a girl, until she is married, her life is not complete.)
It was also considered to be one of the best dialogues for the year 2018.
Our life is a bowl containing many things. Our childhood, our school, education, college life, graduation, post graduation, travel plans, solo trips, job, marriage, child, and many more. But still people don’t understand that these are all aspects of life.
What if the person wants to spend whole of their life independently? What is they get married at the ‘right age’ and their marriage fails? What if they want to get married when they get life partner of their own choice, irrespective of their age…may it be as young as 25 or as old as 45…, doesn’t matters to them? What if their marriage ends in divorce or separation? Then will these so called people of society to come and help?
It’s always better to have your life’s control in your hands. Have your own set of rules for your life. It’s your life, which you are going to have for only once, so have it fully in your hands. People are going to come, advise, or even going to put pressure on you to do things, and then you will be left alone to face the results.
As it’s very well said in the famous song, “Kuch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna” (People will talk, it’s their job to do so; ignore it). Let them. Take charge of your life in your own hands. Be responsible and take decisions for your own.
It’s time to normalize things, normalize people’s choice for their own life. Life is too short to take stress and also too short to find happiness. Be with people who loves you, surround yourself with positivity, do things which gives you happiness.
It’s your life, be it in-charge and be responsible for your own decisions…!
Image source: a still from the film Bend it like Beckham
Bollywood still considers women to be nothing but metrosexual-men-chasers who can only dress up and dance with machismos when they take a break from fighting comical villains.
After trying very hard to avoid the trailer of Heropanti 2 (2022), I finally ended up watching it because of how good Bollywood is at marketing and promoting male-centric films.
It broke my heart to see that despite the criticism that Indian films have been receiving for treating women like mere beautifying props, Heropanti 2 does the exact same thing in a boastfully shameless manner. In fact, it goes a step further and creates a melodramatic and senseless caricature for a woman out of Tara Sutaria.
Sutaria’s character seems to be head over heels in love with Tiger Shroff’s character in the trailer. She has only two dialogues, “Love and Sex could’ve happened between us, but you ran away,” and “When I had asked you to pull your pants down, you were acting shy (‘Pakeezah’) and when she asked for the same, you suddenly became ‘Dirty Picture’.”
A woman's body is important only for sex or for producing a baby. She is well cared for during her pregnancy. But after that? Her ‘womanly’ issues are ignored. If she chooses to disclose them, she faces huge opposition.
Every year, ever since I turned forty, I undergo a few routine tests. A chunk of them is gynaecological tests. Pap smear, USG. Transvaginal Screening, etc. I have a specific clinic where I get these done. This year, I thought of trying a newly opened branch of a reputed chain of clinics. On reaching there, I billed the details and sat awaiting my turn.
My serial number was three, but to my utter surprise, the next in line was summoned. Imagine waiting for the test with a bladder waiting to burst?
I asked the supervising nurse, ‘Mera number kab ayega? I thought my serial no is 3 and you have sent in 4?’