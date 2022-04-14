What Is Self Love, I Wondered When My Daughter Asked, ‘Ma What Do You Like About Yourself?’

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
What is self love? It hasn’t been an easy journey, sometimes it is very, very difficult to understand and find out what makes you happy.
I wish I had a mirror in my hand, which would tell my future. How great it would be to have a mirror that would answer your questions? You could ask what is needed to create the life you desire. Or predict what the future holds. Or find out what is self love.
In school days I used the mirror to dress up well for school; the mirror gave me the confidence to take part in school competitions and activities. As I grew older, I tried my best to please everyone around me.
As I got even older, I did not get the time to look at the mirror. I am rushing to get things done, not caring for myself. We forget that we need to take care of ourselves as we get busy taking care of the family. We forget what is self love, and how we need to incorporate it in our lives.
One day my daughter asked me a simple question, “Ma, what do you like about yourself?”
I kept thinking, and couldn’t answer to her question. The mirror I used to look at, gave me all my past reflection and memories, nothing at the present moment. My achievements, my past actions but never told me it’s time to take care of myself.
I opened my diary and started writing on a new topic titled “What do I like about myself”, and thought for a while. I was proud of my list, and to my surprise, my small list is not smaller than I ever could have imagined. Day after day, I found myself returning to my list and adding my qualities and achievements that I took pride in; I started to love myself, my discovery, my bravery, my curiosity, my compassion.
From this I learned what is self care all about, It went like this:-
S Stay calm
E Enjoy life
L Learn a new task
F Focus on what you like
C Control your diet
A Affirmation- practice positive Affirmation
R Recharge yourself
E Exercise
It hasn’t been an easy journey, sometimes it is very, very difficult to understand and find out what makes you happy.
If you are someone who is struggling to find the ME time, I want you to know that you are not alone.
To take care of one self is not a difficult task; you don’t need more time, energy, or money. There are numerous ways to take better care of ourselves that help us in our busy lives. You just need to have creativity and put in a little effort.
Follow good health guidelines. Try to exercise at least 30 minutes a day. Eat lots of fruits and vegetables, drink plenty of water. Stay hydrated.
Spend time with people who make you happy. Don’t waste time on people who don’t treat you well. Live, love and laugh at all times. Avoid negative feelings, try to embrace positivity into your life.
Learn a new art or experiment; create something from which you can develop a hobby. List the things that give you joy, whether it’s a hobby you’ve ignored or a creative talent that you would like to develop; it’s time to invest in you.
Spend time doing outdoor activities like playing new games, travelling, learning photography or find a picnic spot you love.
Very soon you will experience the inner peace. There is a deep need in all of us to be loved and appreciated for who we truly are. So next time when you look at the mirror, keep smiling and forget the past.
My husband and his family was informed by my parents in the morning that I had been admitted in the hospital, but they didn't come there until the night.
Trigger warning: This deals with domestic abuse, and traumatic childbirth with the loss of the infant, and may be triggering for survivors.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency based on corrupt practices.
Politics in the Indian milieu is replete with corruption. The leaders who are elected to represent the voice of the people, utilize the power they are vested with for their own selfish interests, ultimately leading to the misery of common people who suffer everyday demanding for their human rights and basic amenities of life. It’s been 75 years since the Britishers left us yet the legacy of oppressing the weak by the powerful resides in our nation till today.
Ganga Ram Chaudhary is the representative of those political leaders who are arrogant because of their illiteracy, and possess excessive pride because of their financial solvency, the money they acquire through various fraudulent activities thus befooling the people by whom they are elected.
Dasvi exposes intricately the defects of Indian politics and politicians but also provides education as an antidote of all problems through the depiction of Ganga Ram’s desire to clear his 10th board examination.
When moms return to work after a maternity break, they often face a bleak response or harsh questions. Here is a mom who fought back!
When moms return to work after a maternity break, they often face a bleak response or harsh questions. Here is a mom who fought back!
We all talk about the independence that comes when you follow your ambitions, work for an organisation and are financially independent. Well, I had a very well settled life in India where I had a high paying job with a top MNC. On the personal front too, I had strong family support but I left behind all those comforts to move to Australia, following my career ambitions.
That period of struggle was intense and it was then that I realised how powerful I am as a woman and how independent I was to take care of my toddler and an unborn baby along with myself in a completely new place and without much domestic support.
Street harassment in India is so common that all of us have experienced it in some form or the other; yet, why are we told not to make a fuss?
Street harassment in India is so common that all of us have experienced it in some form or the other; yet, why are we told not to make a fuss?
Type, erase, type.
I had never felt this wordless when I was thinking of writing down my experiences on the streets of India. I had never felt this claustrophobic. I had in the past, at every instance made it clear that all I wished was to forget these stories, take a lesson and move on. Not because I wanted to dismiss the incident but because I knew that these stories made me emotional and weaker about the situation, about the idea of freedom.