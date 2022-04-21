Why The Much Vilified ‘Gossip Sessions’ May Have Meant Healthier Minds In Women!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
While at that time gossip did seem tasteless sometimes, some part of me wonders if our and future generations will ever really benefit from the true power of storytelling that these everyday conversations brought.
It was class 3rd, and I had to choose a character for my fancy dress competition. I still remember my mother and me racking our brains for something “different”. We lived in a huge apartment block, where a number of ladies would gather mid-morning on the terrace for chit-chat.
Inspired by these ladies, we zeroed in on the character of a “gossiping lady”. My 2 minute narration consisted of incidents currently happening in the lives of our neighbours, all the while peeling a bowl of peas!
Why this reminiscence, one may ask. Sorting through old albums, I came across a pic of mine from thirty years ago when I played this role, which set off a trail of thought as to why people talk about other people.
Is it purely a love for gossip? Or is it some tasteless interest in prying into other people’s lives and sharing details from your own life?
At the core, it’s a need to exchange stories.
As humans, our need to socialise is, in a large part, fulfilled by stories — stories of great people and achievers, stories of fictional people and fantasy lands, and stories of people around us. These stories evoke emotions in us. They introduce us to people we would love to know in our real lives, even if those people are purely fictional. When we listen to stories, our brain reacts exactly the same way as it would if we were physically in that situation.
Stories, hence, become a way of experiencing experiences which we may never in real life face.
And when those stories ARE about people in our real lives, they become relatable. The people in those stories are people you know in flesh and blood. They deepen our sense of emotional response and improve our power to empathise. We also use these stories around us in some ways to validate our own values and reach out to those who are on the same wavelength as us.
It is also these stories that in a strange, convoluted way define the social order that we are so used to. We are drawn to people who have similar stories to ours, we naturally empathise with them. Think back to your first ‘best’ friends. What were their stories?
Now think back to the last person you spoke to today. Do you know their story? We are wary of people whose stories are very different from ours. They often evoke emotions such as awe, distrust, a feeling of superiority or inferiority, or even fear at times. And often there is a psychological comfort in not being part of some of those stories.
We rarely see such ‘gossiping ladies’ anymore in the urban centres that we live in. And while at that time it did seem tasteless sometimes, some part of me does wonder if our generation and future generations will ever really benefit from the true power and the true benefits of storytelling that these everyday conversations brought to our older generations. Will our generation and future generations ever be able to learn the empathy and emotions that these unplanned, often unstructured ‘storytelling’ sessions brought with them?
Image source: a still from the film Sharmaji Namkeen
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Founder @Tell-A-Tale - I gobble stories and spit out new ones everyday; travel addict, software engineer, storywriter for brands, mentor, Renaissance woman in-the-making. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
I stood there while the doctors tried to reason, the family argued, and the young woman just lay there silently, letting a bunch of strangers and her in-laws decide what her life would be after that.
“We’ll do anything but not do the operation,” the husband said firmly.
The woman on the bed winced in severe pain, and looked at him with wide helpless eyes.
“Why?” I asked him. “It’s a tumour. It could be cancer and it could kill her if not removed.”
A good girl is soft spoken, gets along well with the new family and friends, respects elders and traditions, comes from a respected family, is beautiful, and would pass on those great genes to their children.
Recently, the nation was engulfed in the carefully embroidered news of a celebrity couple being officially married. I call it carefully embroidered news because there was a lot happening in the country but social media was flooded with wedding photos and updates.
While scrolling, I came across a few comments. While trolling is a common feature and favourite hobby of netizens of today, this behaviour reflects more of what we as a society are than those who are the targets of these trolls, especially when a woman is trolled.
While the same thing was also written by some in a more affirmative and positive manner, like she manifested her love, a lot of people we still trying to tear someone down – someone they don’t know at all – with the worst of their words and to the best of their abilities:
“Achchha murga phansaya”
“iski toh chandi hai”
“baap ameer ho toh kuchh bhi ho sakta hai”
“don’t know what he saw in her, usko toh koi bhi mil jaati”
“isse achchhi toh uski ex gfs thi”
Lipstick Under My Burkha makes a point about how society treats women, but it would have been better if these women had stood up for themselves.
Lipstick Under My Burkha makes a point about how society treats women, but it would have been better if these women had stood up for themselves.
Alright, I know I am really behind schedule, and watching Lipstick under my Burkha just last week, is after all watching it a tad bit too late. A lot has been written and spoken about it already. However, I hope you understand and allow me to voice my take on this one.
Before I indulge myself, let me clarify that I wear a burkha myself. Well, it is really not called a burkha and is not black in color and does not cover my face. I, like many other women from my community, wear it everywhere we go.
Why do people cringe from us? They do not want to be in our presence. Why do they shy away from us as if we are a communicable or a contagious illness?
Why do people cringe from us? They do not want to be in our presence. Why do they shy away from us as if we are a communicable or worse a contagious illness?
The auditorium was packed.
And The National symposium for LGBT awareness was well under way. A week-long program, it celebrated the spirit of the LGBT community.