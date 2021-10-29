My New Daughter In Law Is My Family Member, Not A Caretaker Or Cook!

Recently a relative called me. She asked, “where is your daughter in law?” I said, “she is visiting her dad.” Immediately the question cropped up, “then who is cooking and taking care of you?”
A simple incident shocked me and made me think over how we all are affected by the patriarchal society.
I was shopping for my son’s wedding when my driver casually asked me, “How is this girl? Is she good at house-keeping and cooking?”
It sounded funny because my son was getting married. I was not hiring someone to do the above tasks. I responded keeping my calm, “I don’t know, I haven’t asked her about that yet”
He looked very disappointed, “That is very important. You should have asked that first” he said. I asked him, “Do you know cooking?”
He laughed out loud and proudly (yes very proudly) bragged that he doesn’t even know how to make tea or prepare Maggie. He went on to say that he will either eat at home or in a hotel. He has never ignited a stove. What stared at me was the pride he had in what he was saying.
Now it was difficult for me to be polite and though I respect his profession I tried to prick his ego bubble with a pin, “My daughter in law is an engineer. She works full time. Yet you expect her to cook at home and take care of the home, whereas you are a driver and you haven’t learned cooking?”
He did not seem bothered by what I said, “I am a man. I don’t have to cook. But a girl, no matter what she is, it is her duty to cook and take care of home and children.”
Now I had to surrender. Leave alone a pin, even an axe couldn’t burst that bubble. I just said, “My son is able to manage on his own, so am I and my husband. We do not want our daughter in law to do anything, unless she wishes to do it. That is not just because she is working. Even if she had all the free time at home, she has the freedom to do what she wants because she is a family member and our child, not a helper hired to do chores!” And I ended the matter there, because there was no point trying to make him understand.
When I was still upset with men and their thoughts, another shocking episode happened once again. This time the attack came from a woman who was helping me purchase a few things for a ritual since I had no clue about it. On our way back, she asked me the same questions, “Does your daughter in law cook well?”
I answered, “I don’t know. I never asked her that. But even if she doesn’t know she has time to learn. My son is older than her. He will learn and teach her eventually if she wants to learn.”
She was shocked and looked at my son, “OMG, how can your mom say that? Tell her she is wrong” she exclaimed. My son calmly replied, “I think she is right.”
At this she said, “You cannot make such changes in our society. This will lead to a lot of chaos. It will have a bad influence on everyone and not just you and your family.” Surprisingly, she looked very angry and upset at this simple conversation we had. Since she had accompanied us to help us out with shopping, I decided to let the matter go, because I could see how deeply she had been indoctrinated.
My son was not interested in marriage earlier. I did not force him but kept pushing him a little to start looking at it. I gave him freedom to choose whoever he wants as a partner. As soon as people around got to know that he is looking for a girl, all types of advice and guidance regarding who is an ideal wife for him started pouring in. In fact it was like a functioning manual that comes with the product we buy,
The list would be unending if I keep adding all the insights we received from our well wishers. I am leaving out the beauty part, since that is too ridiculous.
Fortunately my son is not gullible to indoctrinations of patriarchal preachings and knows the value of a woman or to be precise every living being in his own words. The marriage happened.
The advice from the wise ones has not stopped.
I was speechless. My daughter in law had been married for just 8 months, and she was thinking that an independent woman like me is already in her care and depends on her for cooking at my home.
I calmly answered her, “Cooking is happening like it used to happen earlier and I am taking care of myself like I used to do earlier. She is my son’s wife and my own child as well now. Not a caretaker or a cook.” I had to make it very clear that I am not going to change, and that I did not want any advice regarding this.
Neighbours and relatives are now asking when I will have a grandchild. Now they think of her as a baby making machine. Sigh! I tell them, “It is not up to me to have a grandchild. It is my daughter in law’s and son’s decision when they want to have a child,” but they don’t hear that at all.
At least among my friends I seem to have made a better choice, since none of them have asked the above questions or given the above suggestions.
Image source: mynoemy1 from Getty Images Free for Canva Pro
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
I am Farida Rizwan, 55, Counselor and Psychotherapist working as Senior Curriculum Developer with Chimple Learning. I am ardent blogger @www.chaptersfrommylife.com and share my life experiences of surviving breast cancer 3rd stage for read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Everyone settled down in their seats. By some chance, I ended up sitting with Uncle Brajesh. The fateful night of my life for which I've always curse myself for being so ignorant, so naive, and so childish.
*Trigger warning: This has graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
Knock! Knock!
“Anybody home?” Uncle Brajesh cranes his neck from the slightly ajar door. “Who is this beautiful young lady?”
Earlier my husband would say, 'Arey! What is there in making dal-roti? It's so simple.' After he had to cook everyday when I was ill, he has stopped saying that to me!
“Arey! What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?” A handful of dal (lentils) and two rotis! This is the story of every woman and no one seems to understand.
Some time ago, after a shopping spree, my husband and I entered the house, exhausted. I had just about kept all the bags aside, when my husband said, “I am very hungry, can you make something.”
I looked at my husband in amazement and thought, ‘He had just had food, how did he get hungry again so soon?’
It is ironic that even though traditional societies consider cooking as ‘a woman’s job’, the first right over the food is always supposed to belong to the men.
It is ironic that even though traditional societies consider cooking as ‘a woman’s job’, the first right over the food is always supposed to belong to the men.
When my partner S and I were newly married, we shared our rented apartment with an elderly lady who was the owner of that apartment. What had happened was that the lady was supposed to be leaving in a month or so to stay abroad with her children, but events unfolded such that we all ended up staying together for a much longer time.
It was a very interesting experience to live that way. She was a soft spoken, cultured and well-read lady, and having been a history teacher before her retirement, she regaled us with amazing stories from Indian History at dinnertime, when all three of us sat together at the dining table.
Starting a new venture at 56 is not an easy task but with Niwala by Mallika, entrepreneur Mallika Misra proves it's never too late to dream!
Starting a new venture at 56 is not an easy task but with Niwala by Mallika, entrepreneur Mallika Misra proves it’s never too late to dream!
A beginning to follow your passion has no time bar. Uniqueness stands out when the desire to create palatable cuisines that combine the aroma of traditional Indian dishes and the delicacies of modern continental platters. Mallika has unleashed years of experience in making homemade pickles, in her venture ‘Niwala by Mallika.’
In 2018, at the age of 56, Mallika ventured into the pickle business and set up ‘Niwala by Mallika.’ It is a journey with several benchmarks. From a homemaker to a confident entrepreneur, changing the mindset and coming out of the comfort zones and from talent sharing to talent selling.