Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen

Social Issues
March 11, 2022

Madam, A Single Working Woman Is A Big ‘No-No’ In This Housing Society!

The housing authorities have no right to ask pestering questions or judge a single working woman based on her personal choices. Thoughts?

Erin Paul
Tags:

Society raises a list of common questions to a single working woman staying alone in a flat-

“Is it safe to live alone as a woman?” 

“What are the problems a single woman faces?” 

“Isn’t it against our sanskaar?”

SANSKAAR in Sanskrit means culture, tradition, heritage. The unending sanskaar problems are faced by every single woman to keep moving from rental apartments to another just because they are single.

Even if you’re working, the patronising question is when will you get married and settle down? No one believes that you can be complete in yourself. They forget that being single is a choice, not a fate.

There can be numerous reasons for a single woman to move to flats- career change, transportation issues, family problems!

Also, unmarried women look out for jobs in metro cities. There are more single women in India today compared to any other time in our Indian history. Widows, divorcees, spinsters account for almost 21 percent of the country’s female population.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

The word ‘single’ is frightening for many apartment associations

Many single women are subjected to unjust behaviour from the apartment associations forcing them to vacate their flats due to false allegations.

Assumptions are often made based on tenants’ profession, dress code, career choices, hanging out with friends especially men, all are questioned and judged.

Sheethal Shyam is Kerala’s first transgender actor to hold an Aadhar card. Even though she is recognized as the third gender by the Kerala government, she faced a lot of problem finding a house for rent. 

‘Apartment is available only for families or married couples’ syndrome

The biggest issue is that landlords claim is that of visitors coming to the flats at odd timings, putting loud music, stayovers, careless usage of electricity and water. Yes, I agree these complaints are very genuine. They cannot be ruled out.

But on the other hand, most of the ‘to-let’ advertisements or calls to brokers specify that the apartment is available only for families or married couples.

How can we forget the ‘what do you do’ in this?

The next set of preferences is by profession- mainly doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers- anyone with a regular nine to five job is welcome. But professionals like artists, musicians, writers, freelance journalists are neglected. What does this have to do with the profession?

Many women these days choose the profession of their choice, changing lifestyle and attitude, flexible timings, freelance opportunities have made women choose career paths over a fatter paycheck. Unfortunately, landlords, owners are yet to come to terms with these inevitable changes.

Change your attitude towards a single working woman

It’s time to change the rules and gossip imposed about being single. As the population of never-married women, divorcees increases, we should not define them as selfish and vex them with personal questions regarding their single status.

Every citizen has the right to reside anywhere in the country and discrimination is not allowed on basis of religion, caste, sex, eating habits or marital status. Any regulation which infringes on the fundamental rights of an individual can be challenged in the court of law. The housing society regulations don’t have the same stature as that of a law.

The housing authorities have no right to ask pestering questions or judge a single woman based on her personal choices or frame laws that infringe her fundamental rights.

Image Source: Still from short film Rent/Six Sigma Films, YouTube

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Comments

About the Author

Erin Paul

Mother of two amazing kids. A postgraduate in Commerce, gave up a 12 year old career in shipping and logistics industry to spend time with my children while focusing on writing to create a positive read more...

5 Posts | 2,704 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Pop Culture
March 9, 2022

Problematic Party Anthems: 6 Times When Badshah Preached Harassment of Women

Such songs by men usually glorify toxic masculinity and are all about disregarding women's consent and agency, and Badshah is one of those - time to call out such songs.

Upasana Dandona

TW: Sexual Harassment and violence against women, and may be triggering for survivors.

I’m not even going to put in the video links as I do not want to give him more clicks.

1.) DJ Waale Babu (2015)

“Hukum chala request na kar.
Naachi ja, baby rest na kar.
Patient hu tere husn ka,
Patience meri test na kar.”

Read Full Article
Career Growth
March 10, 2022

Women Leaders in Digital Commerce Future Gaze at Where the Indian Shopper Is Going

COVID-19 has nudged even the average Indian shopper to go digital. Bright women leaders in digital commerce kept business going in the face of this massive transformation.

Sindhu Priyadharsini Sankar

Women’s Web, in association with Accenture India, had organized ‘Digital Commerce Tomorrow – Omnipresent, Omniscient and Omnichannel’ to celebrate and connect bright women leaders who kept business going in the face of a raging pandemic and onwards.

COVID-19 has undoubtedly pushed the great Indian consumer market past its reluctance to embrace the digital even as they continue to keep up with traditional shopping habits. In what experts denote as ‘omnichannel retail’, integration of different methods of shopping available to consumers such as online, physical stores, or by phone has been accomplished. Consumers from different pockets of the country have stepped up and into the omnichannel ecosystem, to the point where users in semi-rural and rural areas too now confidently and conveniently shop online.

We cannot but acknowledge what a great leap for the average Indian shopper this is! What is often overlooked is that this tectonic, nearly instantaneous transition was spearheaded by some of the sharpest minds in the e-commerce industry. A big part of this transformation came from bright women leaders in the industry who rose to the occasion, acting with intuition, empathy, diligence, and agility.

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues