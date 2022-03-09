When Life Hit Me In Mid-30s With The Unexpected Breakdown Of My Marriage…

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
When my marriage ended in my mid 30s the set pattern of my life suddenly broke down, and made me think - do we really equip ourselves to deal with unexpected changes like these, growing up?
We are accustomed to life’s natural journey and our entire world revolves around this process. Every stage of our life is age-defined where a certain natural rhythm is followed and we are unobtrusively engulfed by it. Right from our birth to growing up, schooling, college, career, work-life, marriage, kids etc., this cycle is set and we must flow in this predefined dogma to avoid unwarranted circumstances.
Have you ever thought if one process falls out on a tangent, could we gracefully cope with the unexpected situation? Our society pays so much focus on this natural rhythm that we fail to prepare ourselves if ever this rhythm goes out of sync. Dealing with my failed marriage was never easy. Are we equipped enough or have the right survival tools?
This thought came to my mind recently when I was slapped hard by reality. I was taken off guard when one fine day my spouse decided to part ways, thus leaving me midway in my late 30’s and disrupting the natural rhythm of life.
I had to put a brave face and move on; work hard on myself to heal, to console my perplexed mind that we will get through with it, and yes we will find love again.
The post-separation journey was indeed a joyride, the feasibility of living a single life, those flirtatious encounters with younger guys that cajoled into a burst of youthfulness. All seemed exciting and surreal. Until when one such encounter with a rather young and handsome boy shook me to my senses.
It seemed like a fling, yet so oblivious that I was in love with him. Love is defined as beautiful, indeed but also can put you on wit’s end. My uncontrolled emotions were too much for him to handle, and he reluctantly got detached from me. On confronting him he bluntly told me what I did not want to hear. “Where is this going to lead us? There is no future. I have to get serious in my life, I can’t mess around anymore. Love is too much and look at who we are.”
It was inevitable. I was a fool to think I was free, yet I forgot he was only 23! At times we try so hard to place ourselves back in the derailed tracks of life; we fail to put things into perspective. Once we miss out on life’s natural rhythm, it becomes so much harder to find the right chords to mend back again. Sometimes it’s luck, sometimes it’s one’s destiny, and the rest of the time it’s the crude reality of picking up the broken pieces and simply living a quaint life of solidarity.
Image source: a still from series Anamika/ Pocket Films
An eccentric woman from Mumbai, living through the rose coloured glasses, one step at a time. I believe integrity and character are timeless catalysts that give us an impetus to survive through our undefined impeccable read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
It seemed as if the writers of The Fame Game deliberately condemned and punished protagonist Anamika just because she wanted to act in her self-interest
I remember reading the last two chapters of The God Of Small Things (1997) and feeling completely lost about why so much suspense was created, and why the writer had chosen an uncommon narrative style if the story had to end in such a predictable and uncomplicated manner. While I enjoyed reading the book, I was left feeling a bit dissatisfied by the ultimate revelation – the reason behind all the complications in the plot.
I had the exact same unsettling feeling after I finished watching Netflix’s recent release, The Fame Game (2022). Basically, the entire series seemed to be gripping and impactful, but somehow, the ending ruined it all for me.
Here are my (very personal) thoughts on why the series had a terrible ending.
This is not harmless. Even if the touch is non-sexual, it underlines the fact that random people can touch our bodies without our permission.
A couple of days ago, a video circulated on Twitter.
The video showed a young lady being repeatedly touched on the arm by a senior minister, while he explained the evacuation process. It was a group of people, and yet, the minister touched only the girl. Apart from touching her arm, he also squeezed it, and when shaking hands, covered her hand with both his hands.
Ever since I saw this video, the word consent has been whirling around in my head.
Does the myth surrounding marriage really stand the test of time? What is the reality once the first flush in a marriage is over?
Does the myth surrounding marriage really stand the test of time? What is the reality once the first flush in a marriage is over?
Once the ecstasy of the first few months wears out and the reality hits you, you find yourself very unprepared for what is lying in front of you.
If you had a love marriage, it is doubly difficult. During the courtship stage both the parties stay at their best of behaviour, but it is difficult to keep your tempers and difference of opinions in check 24/7.
A mother writes on how yoga helped her reclaim her body and mind. Yoga, as she realized is about being healthy within and without!
A mother writes on how yoga helped her reclaim her body and mind. Yoga, as she realized is about being healthy within and without!
Many years ago I had bloated way out of shape, having added on layers of fat and many kilos of weight. Getting way beyond my own ‘permissible range’ of ‘comfortable body weight, it began – as it does, with so many other women – during pregnancy and continued with the first few years of motherhood.
In hindsight, pregnancy and motherhood to me, were pretty much like purchasing a ticket to Mars. People marry and have babies all the time, right? In India, this is clearly no big deal. Almost by default, we are programmed and willing to make babies and take them to term efficiently, despite any and all socio-economic and health care hurdles. For centuries as a nation, we have consciously and unconsciously worked to increase our numbers. Ultimately we have staked our claim to the title of ‘world’s 2nd most populated country.’