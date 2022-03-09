Everywhere I’ve Seen That Men Eat Their Fill And It’s Just Leftovers For Women

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
How about overturning this routine? What happens if women eat first and walk away? What happens if a woman eats the best-looking roti and serves burnt roti to her husband?
Last year a Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen got much acclaim for its realistic portrayal of women through the theme of everyday life. Discrimination through food is nothing new in Indian families. It continues even in modern homes.
The men are served first. The women eat last. The best-looking chapati or dosa goes to the man of the house. Any burnt chapati or broken dosa is left for women. The boys get a preference for foods like milk or fruits. The girls are often considered lucky if something is left for them.
In houses that cook non-vegetarian food, this translates into the men getting the meatier piece. Women have to make do with gravy and fishtails. All this is practiced so normally and peacefully, that the discrimination is not even felt.
Even in nuclear families, it is the norm in most homes that women wait for men to have food. A man need not wait for his wife to eat. The man eats his fill and leaves without a thought for his wife.
During my childhood visits to my native place, I have seen this ritual of eating in batches. First the children, then men of the family then finally women. At that time I did not notice the disappearing vegetable chunks or eggs. Nobody mentioned it either.
The delicious dishes would often be over by the time the women arrived at the table. They would have to invent dishes with buttermilk as accompaniments.
I wonder what women who face discrimination in their houses teach the new generation? All their education and careers never gave them the right to the best morsel. It was always the leftovers for the women. This practice continues till date. Of course, the men have no parenting responsibilities in this scenario.
My domestic help who earns more than her husband leaves home hungry so that her family can have the food. She makes do with whatever food she gets from the houses she works in. She is always working on an empty stomach while her husband and son eat fruits and eggs daily.
My grouse is that this routine is never overturned. Women never eat first.
If a girl comes to the table and serves herself first, then she will be termed selfish. But when practiced by men this becomes a tradition.
It is important to mention that in my father’s family all the women are educated and most pursue teaching careers. Yet they would happily do all this, putting men first – so it’s not the education or lack of it. The children grow up imbibing these values. Schools provide education and companies provide jobs. But no one tells a girl to demand her rightful morsel without waiting for the leftovers.
Image source: a still from short film Ghar ki Murgi
It seemed as if the writers of The Fame Game deliberately condemned and punished protagonist Anamika just because she wanted to act in her self-interest
I remember reading the last two chapters of The God Of Small Things (1997) and feeling completely lost about why so much suspense was created, and why the writer had chosen an uncommon narrative style if the story had to end in such a predictable and uncomplicated manner. While I enjoyed reading the book, I was left feeling a bit dissatisfied by the ultimate revelation – the reason behind all the complications in the plot.
I had the exact same unsettling feeling after I finished watching Netflix’s recent release, The Fame Game (2022). Basically, the entire series seemed to be gripping and impactful, but somehow, the ending ruined it all for me.
Here are my (very personal) thoughts on why the series had a terrible ending.
This is not harmless. Even if the touch is non-sexual, it underlines the fact that random people can touch our bodies without our permission.
A couple of days ago, a video circulated on Twitter.
The video showed a young lady being repeatedly touched on the arm by a senior minister, while he explained the evacuation process. It was a group of people, and yet, the minister touched only the girl. Apart from touching her arm, he also squeezed it, and when shaking hands, covered her hand with both his hands.
Ever since I saw this video, the word consent has been whirling around in my head.
What is with expecting that women eat after men at social gatherings, and also, not eat more than what is deemed womanly? Isn't this discrimination against women?
Women need 2000 K calories while men need 2500 K calories a day. Fair enough! Who can argue with a scientific fact? Men being physically what they are, need more food intake than us women who are smaller and supposedly do less physically demanding work.
Yes, easy enough to understand. But do we take this knowledge too far? Sometimes – actually, a lot of times, when we look around, why does it seem like women end up with being discriminated at the dining table?
Why do men feel that it's their right? Why don't at least one man opens his mouth and say, "Let my wife eat first. She must be tired"? Why can't they open their mouths and ask their wives and daughters to eat along with them?
Recently, my husband and I were at my in-laws’ home for a function.
My mother-in-law who slept at 2am after the earlier day’s preparation work woke up at 4am to arrange for the following day. I woke up along with her to lend her a helping hand. Her sister also got to work a few minutes later.
The men in the family slowly opened their eyes at around 5am and while the women in the house were already juggling between arrangements and other settings for the day, the men sat sipping coffee served by their busy wives before they proceeded to take hot water baths. They bathed and wore hand-picked dresses for the day (which were again kept ready for them by the women in the family by the time they came out of the washroom). The ‘head’ of the family then proceeded to do his ‘pooja-paath’, the arrangements for which were again made by my mom-in-law amidst her thousand other chores that were lined up for the day. During his 1 hour session of offering prayers, he called his wife twice who had to leave whatever she was doing in mid-way to cater to him – be it flowers, oil or whatever!