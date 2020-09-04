During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Fitness & Wellness > I’m Fine, You’re Fine: Our Double Standards Around Mental Health

I’m Fine, You’re Fine: Our Double Standards Around Mental Health

Posted: September 4, 2020

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

Do we really understand that Depression can happen to anyone of us? Most of us still evade this uncomfortable discussion.

The last few days have seen a lot of discussion on mental health. But will this change anything on the ground?

How many of us have been making any changes in our life after all this noise surrounding mental health?

In the last few years, depression has been a popular topic on social media. But has there been any change in our day to day lives? Have you ever openly discussed your problems?

Many of us are members of multiple Whatsapp groups. But how many groups discuss life problems and offer constructive solutions? Most of these groups forward good morning quotes and inspirational messages and leave it at that. Many others operate with a competitive spirit where members compete with each other to display how happy or successful they are.

After all these discussions, how many of us admit to feeling low, upset or sad? Not many. We dismiss our feelings with the usual,”It will be fine” quote.

We have been taught to ignore our feelings from childhood. Talking about our emotions makes everyone around us uncomfortable. Emotions especially negative ones are considered extremely private and not worth discussing publicly.

Not just random members of the public, even close relatives dismiss our low moods. Both married people and singletons are equally ignored when it comes to mental health. Married people are stuck with the tag “Happily Married” while single people are advised to get hitched if they talk about their stress.

Almost all age groups face ignorance when it comes to mental health issues. Children are not believed to have stress especially if they come from a financially sound home. The common belief is that when they have enough to eat, good clothes to wear, go to a good school, then what is the cause of stress?

Youngsters are asked to concentrate on securing a good job. Middle-aged people are asked to worry about their children’s future. And old people have lived their lives, so what is their cause of depression?

The fact that depression can affect anyone irrespective of age, financial status and marital status is ignored. The person who smiles at us must be a happy person.

We often ask our friends and family “How are you?” But do we want to hear honest answers or give honest answers? No. We just say “I am Fine” and hope to hear the same reply.

Photo by Kha Ruxury from Pexels

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Suicide Is Not Just ‘Me,’ It Is A Problem Of ‘We’ – Why India Needs To Understand It Is A Public Health Issue

Teju - nSmiles

How Entrepreneur Teju Is Spreading Smiles By Early Detection Of Stress

When I Finally Gave Myself Permission To Take Help For A Decade Long Depression

mental health issues in COVID

Is The Lockdown Making You Feel Anxious Or Depressed? Deepika’s Handy Care Guide Will Help

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

This Jalandhar Teen Has Wonderfully Demonstrated The Importance Of Raising Confident Daughters
marriage is over
I Have Realised That My Marriage Is Over… But I Want A Few Answers First
life as a lesbian couple
2 Lesbian Couples Answer All Questions On ‘How They Manage Their Lives Without A Man’
Dr Rajani Jagtap Staying Alive
After Losing Her Spouse To COVID, Dr Rajani Jagtap’s ‘Staying Alive’ Helps Similar Grieving Families

Do You Want to Upskill & Restart at Work?

Best Loved Stories

older woman and younger man

5 Things That Older Women In A Relationship With Younger Men Want You To Know

Why Are Indian Daughters ‘Trained’ To Be Superwomen And Expected To Leave Parents After Getting Married?

veg pulao

How To Cook Simple Vegetable Pulao In A Pressure Cooker

Are you a feminist?

Viewing Feminism From A Place Of Strength

Gas Lighting: A Feminist’s Perspective