The Pressure To ‘Settle Down’ Causes Women To Settle For Much Less!

I watched 2 shows on Netflix on the same topic: Indian Marriage alliances. Marriage being a milestone for Indian women often pressurizes them to settle for less and make choices that are not right for them!
One show was ‘Indian Matchmaking’ that was much talked about for the stereotypes that are attached to Indian arranged marriage alliances. The second one was a documentary titled ‘A Suitable Girl’ that tracks the stories of three women in India as they find a groom and embrace their new lives.
Marriage for women in India is a much-awaited milestone for not only the girl herself but also for her parents and immediate family, her friends and relatives. The clock starts ticking differently depending on one’s background, educational plans and parents’ goals. But the pressure to ‘settle down’ also causes the woman to ‘settle’ for much less than she hoped for. And this could be true for a man as well.
‘You have to compromise’ appear to be wise words in Indian society, much like the famed matchmaker on the television series. It could very well be a fact of life, no denying. But it is also the dangerous symptom of an environment where everyone is telling you what to do while confidently asserting that they know better what is best for you.
In younger days, it is easy to fall prey to these words, only because one’s experience of the world may be limited or one doesn’t know yet that one’s intuition is mostly right. Under the circumstances, parents and friends should do their best to allow for an expansive mindset while an individual is making the most important decision of their lives.
Self-awareness and emotional skills are so rarely taught to us by the Indian education system that we end up confused, swayed by other people’s opinions and afraid to assert ourselves.
We grow up listening to fairy tales, seeing other people’s versions of what fairy tales ought to be and then putting undue pressure on ourselves for realizing the same. Many times, it may be at odds with what we want at that point in time, perhaps a promotion at work, or further studies, or the next big job change, but everything almost always fades in priority to the ‘marriage milestone’.
It will take a generation of young men and women to say ‘no more’.
"To create loving men, we must love males…" - bell hooks. Nope. If men want a better world, they need to do better for themselves and each other and their sons and the world at large. It is not the responsibility of women.
Loneliness in itself is not that bad. It's the self-pity and the perfect lives splashed across social media that makes the feeling worse!
This is me and try as I might, I have always liked company that came with a good amount of distance. My personal space matters to me a lot and given that I work as a writer for a living, I am often quite lost in worlds that people do not have access to – books, philosophy, emotions and mostly being an empath.
I am turned off by loud music, loud people, crowd and wild parties. Given this, I am a perfect combination for loneliness. I have been lonely. There have been times when I have been lonely for a good duration of six months. Thanks to the pandemic and the general mode of existence in the past few years.
Didn’t I go mad you might ask? Of course, yes.
While Indian women have benefited from feminism, Indian men have remained traditional and in trouble if they don't catch up soon.
As a part of my job, which is writing, I imagine a lot. Today, I would like you to imagine- the life of a kid, not very old, about 5-7 years only. What do they do?
Well, they are there, they have fun, they go to school at the most. Everything else is done by their parents. From making sure they eat on time to taking care of what they wear, and also who they meet and be friends with.
Indian marriages are supposed to be for life, and therein lies their weakness - an institution which is valued over the happiness and lives of the people in it!
Marriages are the most overrated institution in India. Right from the time a girl is born, parents bear it at the back of their mind that one day their beloved daughter will get married and move on. They know they would have to arrange for ‘gifts’ for her when time comes to part with them.
A girl is taught most of the house tasks like cooking, cleaning and how to take care of others in the family. She is appropriately absorbed in the notion that the parents’ home is not her home, and one day she has to go to her husband’s house which is her ‘true home’.