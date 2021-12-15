Six Of The Latest Trends In The Nutrition Industry

The onset of the global pandemic in 2020 has led to a major shift in the way nutrition and diets are perceived. With the hardships, COVID-19 threw in front of everyone, our everyday behaviour, routine, and habits have changed drastically.
With priorities changing, the major focus has shifted towards health and well-being, as well as nutrition. People have finally come to terms with the adage, ‘’YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT.” As the world is still battling COVID-19, here are some nutrition trends that are likely to take over in the year 2021.
Immunity Boosters
COVID-19 has drawn the focus on immunity and thereby, it has led companies to come up with products that can support a healthy immune system. With age-old Kadha recipes being implemented to boost immunity or to ward off the effects of COVID-19 to supplements containing zinc, selenium, Vitamin C, or the consumption of probiotics (buttermilk, miso, kanji, kombucha, natto, yoghurt, kimchi, gerghins, sauerkraut, tempeh) to promote a healthy gut (as 80% of the immunity lies in the gut).
We are seeing it all today. This trend seems to have continued in 2021. Herbal supplements containing ginger, elderberry, turmeric, Echinacea are selling like hotcakes because companies claim that these would boost or enhance the immunity of an individual.
However, studies are yet to prove how useful these products or supplements could be in fighting COVID-19.
Flexitarianism
A new trend seemingly doing the rounds this year is flexitarianism. A Flexitarian is a person who is primarily vegetarian but occasionally consumes fish or meat. While it is difficult to convince a non-vegetarian person to turn vegetarian or vegan overnight, encouraging them to reduce the consumption of non-vegetarian foods has significant advantages.
This is something that healthcare professionals and companies seem to be actively promoting. According to Statista, about 60% of the millennial population is looking to adapt to a flexitarian diet.
This way people would be consuming more plant-based food products as compared to meat-based ones and the portions of meat-based products is likely to go down in the year 2021.
Sugar-Free Diet
Refined sugar has been on the radar for quite some time now. Refined sugar has ill effects like an increase in blood sugar levels and insulin levels, being more addictive than cocaine, affecting gut health, ultimately affecting immunity, and so on.
With people looking to adapt to a healthier lifestyle, the consumption of natural sources of sugar such as coconut, dates, and jaggery has increased. Even companies today are coming up with healthier and sugar-free options in lieu of their already existing sugar-loaded products.
This is definitely a welcome change owing to the increase in lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, PCOS, etc.
Plant-Based Food Power And Sustainability
Off–late, people are leaning towards a plant-based diet over conventional options. There has been a steep rise in the introduction of various plant-based food options such as plant-based meat, plant-based protein powders, pea protein, brown rice protein, plant-based cheese, yoghurt, milk, vegetable-based pasta, etc.
Experts have started promoting plant-based diets for consumption because of their innumerable benefits and a close relationship with sustainability. Consumers today are greatly concerned about the source of their food and how it affects the environment on the whole. Plant-based eating is in trend because it is easy to eat veggies as they need minimal processing, are full of vitamins and minerals along with phytonutrients.
Hence, eating more plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts are being considered as the way forward in 2021.
Mental Well-Being And Mood
Several kinds of research have proven that there can be a direct connection between your eating habits and mental health. With the onset of COVID-19 across the world, medical professionals remained worried as the lockdown saw a drastic change in people’s behaviour.
The mental health of individuals was greatly affected due to various factors and hence, experts are of the view that a healthy, balanced diet (diets rich in magnesium, zinc, B-vitamins, omega 3 fatty acids) can have a positive effect on the emotional well-being of an individual.
The gut-brain axis is being constantly researched on, like the gut and the brain are connected via the vagus nerve, which means if you eat well, your gut would be healthy and that would ensure that your brain functions well and your mood is regulated.
Since stress is becoming a major part of our lives; adaptogens can nourish the body holistically. Adaptogens are herbs and healing plants that are capable of fighting stress, boosting immunity, promoting hormonal balance, and decreasing chances of degeneration.
Examples of adaptogens are Ginseng, turmeric, basil, liquorice, Ashwagandha, and Goji berries.
There has been a change in the focus of how mental health is perceived and 2021 is definitely bound to bring along changes in this regard.
Meal Kits And Ready To Eat Meals
Being in lockdown meant people cooking meals of their own and not relying anymore on takeout and takeaways. Today, there’s an increased demand for premade meal kits and health-food boxes which not only saves time but allows individuals to eat healthy at home.
Most of the meal kit companies focus on local food, sustainable practices and cater to a variety of diets and food preferences. Meal kits are bound to see growth in 2021 thanks to the convenience, affordability, and healthfulness they offer.
Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.
Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.
With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?
This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?
Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!
I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha.
We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.
Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!
It's a pandemic out there, but each one of us can do our bit to control the rising number of cases and flatten the curve.
As we all know that there has been surge in COVID-19 cases as second wave of pandemic has hit hard the whole country.
There is sharp increase in cases since mid March and more than 3 lakh active cases were reported yesterday. Hospitals are running out of bed and oxygen cylinders.
The current scenario demands moms to invest quality time with their kids along with effective communication, required to build strong connection.
Everyone across the world is living their own strange reality these days. This is an unprecedented situation and no one really knows how long it will last. We are all on a roller coaster ride, trying to balance work and home.
The unavailability of domestic help has made things twice as hard. Women, across the world, are pulling off double and triple shifts managing their roles. They are managing being the primary caregiver in the family, juggling kids, financial constraints, housework and their jobs. As parents, we are all perhaps going through the most puzzling and challenging parenting phase yet.