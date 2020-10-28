Let’s Take Menstrual Health Seriously – Everything You Need To Know About Endometriosis

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
According to Endometriosis Society of India, 25 million women suffer from Endometriosis. Here is everything you need to know about it!
Women’s health and the issues related to menstruation often take a backseat, thanks to no or little awareness about issues women face. No wonder, often medical issues related to periods/menstruation, are a hush-hush topic in our society. You know why? Because of taboo and convenient labelling it as ‘Aurton ki bimari’ or ‘ladies problem.’
So many questions go unanswered and are easily replaced with misconceptions, leading to a barrage of other problems. In this blog, we shall try to fill in the blanks and provide information about a menstrual health issue, that’s not known. An issue that is easily ignored under the garb of ‘haan theek hojaega,’ and ‘hota hai.’
Pain during menstruation is normal. However, unbearable pain or pain that stops you from undertaking daily chores isn’t to be shunned or accepted as normal. If it restricts you, it is time to take charge of your health and talk to a gynaecologist about it. It should no way hide under the umbrella of ignorance and ‘sab chalta hai.’
Menstrual health needs to be taken seriously! Once and for all. One such topic, that needs to see the light is endometriosis. Let’s understand what endometriosis is.
Endometriosis is a menstrual health disorder where a pseudo-lining or a tissue similar to the endometrial lining (this lining is present within the uterus and a woman sheds it every month during periods) is formed outside the uterus. The pseudo-lining might form on your ovaries, fallopian tubes, and around the pelvis.
In endometriosis, the pseudo-lining behaves like the endometrial lining which means it thickens, breaks down, and even bleeds. However, unlike the endometrial lining which sheds every month and finds a way to exit the body, the pseudo lining is unable to exit the body and ends up trapped.
This often leads to irritation, scar formation, excruciating pain during periods, adhesions, and even, fertility issues, if untreated or left ignored.
While the exact cause of endometriosis is not known a few studies/theories have suggested the following.
If you have been suffering from the following symptoms, do see a doctor. As stated above, don’t neglect your health and make it your priority.
According to the Endometriosis Society of India, about 25 million Indian women suffer from endometriosis and very few realise it, due to lack of awareness.
Endometriosis is known to affect 10-15 percent of women of the reproductive age and as always it goes by ignored, leading to future problems.
If you have the symptoms listed above, then based on your condition the gynaecologist might ask you to get the following done.
Based on the diagnosis, your doctor may prescribe medications or surgery, however, it may vary from person to person. While endometriosis is hard to diagnose, it is not impossible to treat. In some cases, pregnancy may provide temporary relief, however, it’s not a sure shot solution of the same.
Studies are underway to understand how a lifestyle change can help with endometriosis that doesn’t have a sure shot cure. However, studies have also reported that including and excluding certain foods can help you to some extent.
All the above foods can lead to inflammation in the body and to reduce exposure to estrogenic Pesticides, these foods are best avoided.
The studies around the consumption of soy (as it contains phytoestrogens), gluten, and High Fodmap foods remain controversial. Some studies say that these can be consumed whereas some say these shouldn’t be consumed. We would need enough studies to understand which claims are correct and which aren’t!
All we would say is, consume these foods in moderation only.
In the end, every woman’s body is different. If you are suffering from endometriosis it is best to see a doctor and dietitian for the best treatment and diet advice.
Stay healthy and make your own health your priority. Women’s health matters!
Picture credits: Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels
