Are Carbohydrates Friends Or Foes?

The past few decades have seen a gradual shift in people’s mentality from 'fats' to 'carbs' today. Fats were once considered a well-known villain in the journey for weight reduction. Recently, carbs have joined the list and is in a bad shape.
In terms of nutrition, Carbohydrates are macronutrients just like protein and fats. They mainly comprise sugar and starch that break down to form glucose i.e. the simplest form of energy for one to function.
Off-late individuals have been extracting carbohydrates from their diet as a measure to lose weight. Thanks to over-the-counter information available on the internet which forces one to believe that you are doomed if carbohydrates remain a part of your diet.
Endless carbohydrate bashing is found all over social media and various other platforms that have lead people to believe that carbohydrates can derail their health and fitness goals, to say the least. Having said that, it is important to dwell on to the truth and understand whether carbohydrates are truly friends or foes.
Chemically, carbohydrates are molecules that have carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms wherein hydrogen-oxygen atoms are in the ratio 2:1.
Dietary carbohydrates are often broken down into three different categories.
Sugar– Sweet and Short-chain carbohydrates present in foods. For example-glucose, fructose, galactose, and sucrose.
Starch- Long chains of glucose molecules that are broken down into glucose in the digestive system.
Fibre- Fibre is of two distinct types – soluble and insoluble fiber. It cannot be digested by humans efficiently, but, they are friends of gut microbiome/microbiota which is necessary for the proper functioning of the human body.
In plain words, sugars, and starches are responsible for producing glucose which is the main source of energy for the body – brain, central nervous system, and red blood cells. Dietary fiber is the non-digestible form of carbohydrates and lignin that are naturally found in plants.
Carbohydrates are also divided into sub-categories, namely Simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (starches and fiber).
Simple carbohydrates are also known as fast-acting carbohydrates. They are easily absorbed in the bloodstream and insulin spikes instantly. Insulin is a hormone that is required to streamline glucose into your body cells.
It is commonly found in honey, molasses, fructose syrups, corn syrup, fruit syrup, maple syrup, candies, soda, refined sugar, brown sugar, refined flour, fruit concentrate, and milk.
Complex carbohydrates are also known as slow-acting carbohydrates. They are digested slowly at a leisurely rate and do not produce immediate insulin spike. This results in a steady release of energy or fuel in the blood, unlike simple carbohydrates.
It is found in grains, vegetables, legumes, fruits, nuts, and beans.
Therefore, not all carbohydrates create equal amount of insulin even when the end result is glucose.
The obvious answer would be complex carbohydrates (starches and fiber) because it leads to gradual insulin spikes rather than a spurt as seen in simple carbohydrates.
Simple carbohydrates should be avoided as much as possible because while these can provide instant energy, these foods are high in glycemic index, get digested quickly, leading to an instant spike in blood sugar level and lacks fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They are empty calories in reality.
As per studies, one must consume 50-55% of carbohydrates ideally, while the traditional Indian diet has about 60% of it on an average.
To wrap, complex carbohydrate consumption does not lead to obesity or isn’t a contributing factor until it’s consumed in moderation.
Complex carbohydrates are friends, in the real sense.
