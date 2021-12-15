The Orange Flower Awards 2022 will recognise India’s leading content creators across blogs, social media & video spaces! NOMINATE yourself today!
Social Issues
December 15, 2021

Jingle In The Jar

'Tangggg...' 'Tingggg...' the coins jingled as they were tossed in the huge glass jar. The jar was empty as of now, but by the end of the day, it is sure to be almost full or maybe at least half full.

Heena Shah

‘Tangggg…’ ‘Tingggg…’ the coins jingled as they were tossed in the huge glass jar. The jar was empty as of now, but by the end of the day, it is sure to be almost full or maybe at least half full.

Chotu, a short, lanky teenager, goes about washing the dirty and muddy scooters and motorbikes, his vest completely drenched in sweat as the scorching sun shines bright right above his head burning his already tanned skin. It’s 12 in the noon, many passers-by are on their way carrying an umbrella to shield themselves from the heat of the sun.

But Chotu doesn’t even have the luxury of covering his place of work with a tarpaulin, he tried twice earlier but the municipality guys tore it down. Now he prefers the heat and rain, rather than losing his hard-earned money to these officers.

It’s been a couple of months, a motorbike washing service sprung up all of sudden on the street across our building. Initially, the business was slow, but now it has picked up pretty well.

While I’m safe and secure in my cosy house, I watch Chotu every day from my window, working hard relentlessly, without taking a break or a holiday. He is there every single day of the week from 8 in the morning till almost 10 at night, going about his work in the light of the street lamps. Be it pouring rain or scorching sun, he doesn’t stop, goes about his work with complete commitment.

Initially, I thought of lodging a complaint with the local municipality regarding the illegal service that started on the street. Eventually, I realised, after all, Chotu is doing a legitimate job with complete honesty, to earn his livelihood, he isn’t stealing or robbing anyone. He is working hard to make his dreams come true in this ‘City of Dreams’, though I’m sure he has killed his real dreams long back. At an age where he should be studying and playing, he is already working.

The street where he works isn’t for free, a local goon charges his hafta (illegal fee), in turn, he protects Chotu from the municipality and the police officers, who then let him go about his work. But as for tarpaulin, that isn’t allowed yet.

Once he is done washing and cleaning, the customer pays him 30 rupees for the service, sometimes in notes and sometimes in coins, he happily puts this money with his blistered hands, in a glass jar kept on the parapet on the wall nearby. As the coins hit the jar they make a sweet jiggling sound.

Never miss real stories from India's women.

Register Now

The sound of sheer hard work, the sound of sweat, grit and determination of this little boy who never complains and is more than happy to go about his day’s work without bothering about the heat and rain or any other hardships that come his way. It is his ‘Happiness in the Jar.’

Dear readers,

When I watch people like Chotu, I consider myself extremely lucky to have a cosy shelter to live in, with all the amenities and appliances to make my life easy.

We generally take too many things for granted, it’s only when we see others suffering, we realise how blessed we are.

If you loved this Jingle in Chotu’s Jar, do leave your valuable comments.

Image source: An image from Pexels

Comments

About the Author

Heena Shah

Mother to a bubbly teenager and a student of psychology, I am also a travel enthusiast. I love to observe the happenings around me and weave them into beautiful stories. A writer with a passion read more...

13 Posts | 13,524 Views

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Doing Good is #BeautifulInDeed

Short Stories & Poetry
December 13, 2021

The Idea Of Those Boys Smirking As They Read The Horrifying Passage In The Board Exam Paper Nauseated Her

Drunk on the possibility of putting her in her proper place, a girl who had repeatedly stolen their thunder, they decided to punish and humiliate her. Four of them got together and assaulted her, as she desperately tried to break free.

kanika

Riya, a regular class topper, approached the exam hall with a spring in her step. She had worked hard for years, and was confident of acing her board exams. This was when all her hard work was going to pay off. She looked forward to seeing the pride in her father’s eyes, and the happiness gushing out of her mother. Her grandparents, she knew, would get all teary-eyed too.

With the usual smile on her face, she opened up the paper and attacked it with gusto. Everything was going so well, until she came across one question that baffled her. Was she reading it correctly?

This objective question did not even call for a discussion, but expected her to pick from four choices, none of which did were options she would pick. Could it be possible, that this education that was supposed to liberate her, was suggesting the possibility that she and the likes of her were to blame for ill-behaved children and messed up families?

Read Full Article
Newsmakers

My Fairy-Tale Wedding Where We Applied Sindoor On Each Other & Avoided Rituals Like Kanya Daan & Bidai!

Right from childhood, it broke my heart to see my mother weeping at 'bidai' scenes in movies. I decided to change the definition of a wedding & make it a happier occasion for EVERYBODY!

Siddhi Dubey

I got married on 21st November 2021 to my college sweetheart. His name is Abhisek Tripathy. Ours was a Bihari-Odia wedding, held at Vijoya International, Puri, Odisha. 

We had already decided to give it back to the patriarchy and touchwood, it went as planned. I was the happiest bride ever. Dancing around with my friends and family at every event. The wedding rituals were according to the Gayatri Samaj.

Right from my childhood I have seen my mother secretly weeping at every Bidai scene in any movie. and every time it broke my heart a little more. It was then I had decided to change the definition of a wedding and to make it a happier one for EVERYBODY!

Read Full Article
Load More Related Articles
write
advertise
intern
All Categories
Art & Culture As You Write It Attend Books Campaigns Career Growth Crime & Law Disability & Inclusion Entrepreneurship Fashion Feminist Fitness & Wellness Food For Young Women Humour learn LGBTQ Money Newsmakers Parenting Parenting Tips Participate Pop Culture Read Relationships Sex & Sexuality Short Stories & Poetry Social Issues Sports Stories From Moms Travel Women's History Workplace Issues