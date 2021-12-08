A Dust Storm Of Digital Revolution

If you are passionate about teaching, then Hackberry offers you franchise opportunities to turn this passion into your profession. Fill out the form now!
GIRL… the least represented and most oppressed subcategory of human existence. They are the poster girls of exploitation by misogynistic and patriarchal societies since before time.
International Day of Girl child: A dust storm of the digital revolution.
“Scared she lives, in the shadows she hides,
Her fate exposes the “ugliness of mankind”
You can go as back as you want in history, you’ll find them being married off before they even hit puberty, you’ll watch them be paraded in harems like a trophy by the winning kings, you’ll hear their screams as the victors of wars have their way with them, you’ll find them engulfing smoke in kitchens while their brothers are busy running in open fields and having a gala time with their friends, and you’ll also find them looking with teary eyes as their school bags are taken away while their brother is getting ready for school just because family considers the latter’s education to be of significance.
The history of mankind is almost 5000 years old and human civilization has made rapid strides in terms of development but that little girl has failed to keep pace in this race.
5000 years later, the girl child still languishes in apathy. Yes, it is true that their condition has improved and in some pockets and regions of the world, they are at par with boys of their age in terms of facilities they receive but by and large, the majority still bear abuse at the hands of this male-dominated world.
Be it the clampdown on their education in Taliban governed Afghanistan or their abduction and sale as sex slaves by Boko Haram in Nigeria, the girl child is still facing inhuman treatment at the hands of men. This brings me to the date of 11th October.
The International Day of Girl Child. The day that was started in 2012 with the aim to discuss and find solutions to problems faced by the girl children. Each year events are held the world over to create awareness about issues faced by the girl children. Speeches are heard and proclamations are made but are the end result satisfying?
If I have to answer honestly and in one word, it will be a resounding NO. In big, black, and bold capital letters…NO!.
What has been done is just a tiny speck on the window. What needs to be done is to blow that glass window to smithereens and for that, we need to come together and create a massive dust storm. One that will blow away the dominance of men and free our girls. And how is it that we can achieve this? By doing stuff that will actually bring change.
While holding a rally with placards in a metropolitan looks charming and grabs newspaper headlines, it does little for the message to reach where girls actually live a disadvantaged life. We, the educated, free women need to come together and contribute by taking the fight to villages and small cities.
We can do this by working together to start NGOs that will specifically work in these regions. Yes, there are quite a few NGOs actually doing this but as I said, that number is just a speck of dust. Imagine if we can just pool our combined strength in numbers, in education and in financial freedom, is it too difficult to create the storm we need? If we can create a handful of freedom stories in these lethargic areas of the world, we can multiply our forces each year.
The third wave of feminism has given us that opening, what we need now is the fourth and final wave of feminism to create that perfect duststorm and when that dust will settle, women in every nook and corner will be standing equivalent to men. Our girls will no longer be sold in the market, they will marry when they want and who they want to, they will grow up to be educated and financially independent, they will finally be free.
To create a change is not difficult, to take that first step towards it, in the direction the men fear you won’t step towards and warn you to not to is tough. In this age of digital media, even that has been made easy and as the theme for this year’s girl child day goes, “Digital generation, Our generation” is the way forward. There is a lot of motivational and inspirational content in the webspace. Let’s make sure it reaches those who will actually benefit from it.
Let’s change the world. Let’s make this the International age of girl child… together.
“Scared she lives in the shadows she hides,
But hidden deeper within her is a storm,
Together we can unshackle her strengths,
Let her be free and right all the wrongs.”
Image source: An image from Pexels
Malignantly enchanting, positively infectious, pandemic of hope, can make shattered hearts smile, like broken glasses in a kaleidoscope. read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
My house-help asked excitedly, “I am going for wedding. Can you let me wear your red & black saree? To be honest I was stumped for a moment; I didn’t know what to say but I still said yes.
I lent a gorgeous saree to my house-help for a wedding in her family. Soon I stated getting questions if I would wear that saree again or if I was okay to be seen wearing the same saree my house-help was wearing?
We are all so conditioned to give our used clothes to our house-helps but are we okay to wear the clothes they were wearing?
A few days ago she came excitedly to me, “I am going for a family wedding. I want to wear your red & black saree, Ill wash and give it to you after the function. Please can you let me wear it?”
Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum (SISP) is an ode to all of the lost women, who could have been sports stars, singers, bankers, lawyers, doctors, just... happy, if they hadn't been enslaved in matrimony, and then forgotten all about.
One of the cool things about my mother was that she was an ace athlete and a champion sculler as a young woman in the 1950s and 60s. I only found out about this side of her a few years ago. I imagine her in a paavaadai dhaavani, taking on the mighty Kaveri river so many decades ago.
I recently watched a Tamil film anthology on SonyLiv that she would have liked to watch – Sivaranjiniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, (SISP) that has 3 stories of 3 different women – Saraswathi, Devaki, and Shivaranjini.
Like all the heroines in the anthology, my mother’s talents were sacrificed at the altar of matrimony. She pawned her gold medals and silver cups one by one to pay for expensive textbooks for us or a gift for a niece on her wedding, money for which she didn’t dare ask my father, because it was her niece… I remember how she caressed the cups and how her face hardened as she shoved them into her bag to take to the jewellers.
Today, 12th July is Malala Day, for one of the most inspiring and fearless role models for teens. Here are a few inspiring YA books for both boys and girls.
Today, 12th July is Malala Day, for one of the most inspiring and fearless role models for teens. Here are a few inspiring YA books for both boys and girls.
As one reads the trials and tribulations faced by fictional female role models, one realizes that often times their challenges might have originated because of their gender, but the way they emerged successful was through inner strength, perseverance and curiosity.
This message is applicable for both boys and girls. So, in reality these books need not be just for girls, just because the protagonist is a girl. These are books that are for an universal audience.
“You’re branching into men’s shirts and pants now? You’re going to take measurements, touch men in all sorts of places? Be touched by them?” he’d thundered.
“You’re branching into men’s shirts and pants now? You’re going to take measurements, touch men in all sorts of places? Be touched by them?” he’d thundered.
2019 is the year in which our beloved writing contest, Muse of the Month gets bigger and better (find out how here) and also takes the cue from the words of women who inspire with their poetry. The writing cue for March 2019 is these lines from Indian-British poet Nikita Gill, who has inspired millions of young people with her words, from her poem poem, Lessons From The Cosmos #2
It would take one million of him
to make even a single you.
The third winner of our March 2019 Muse of the Month contest is Priya Ramchandran.