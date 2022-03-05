I Write This To Let You Know That I Admire You!

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
I know the last year has been especially rough on you. I do not know the details of what exactly happened. You survive to tell the tale.
Dear Woman,
We are completely unknown to each other, but that does not mean that we are unaware of each other. I may not recognize you by face, but I can identify you by your pain and it works the same for you. Knowingly or unknowingly, deliberately or by sheer coincidence, whichever it is, I neither know nor care about.
What I do know is that we are travellers to the same destination and though our paths may look different, they are the one and same. This is why I am writing to you to let you know that no matter how perilous the journey may become, you are never truly alone.
I am not perfect. Neither do I have all the answers. I am in the same boat as you are. Maybe it is the reason that I know how you feel because we are all co-passengers on the same journey and last year that journey turned rough.
I know that the last year has been a rough year for almost everyone. I know the last year has been especially rough on you. I do not know the details of what exactly happened. I do not know what is it that made you curse the year that went by.
Maybe you lost someone extremely near and dear to you. Maybe it was a relationship that went sour. Maybe it was a love story that did not end the way you intended for it to end. Maybe it was you losing respect for someone for something they did, either to you or to someone else.
Maybe it was your parents, who doubled down on you to get married to someone you did not like. Maybe you had to suffer because of your gender. Maybe you were targeted for your success by jealous male colleagues.
Maybe you were denied a rightful promotion because you refused to entertain your boss. Maybe you had to go through the worst kind of abuse that women can face.
Maybe you were so preoccupied with the life struggles that you could not care about how you looked. Maybe your detractors taunted you for your messy hair. Maybe they poked fun at your weight issues.
I do not know what difficulties you had to face in the last year. I do not know how you coped with that stress.
I may not know anything about what made your last year a disaster but there is something I do know.
And that is the fact that you have survived possibly the worst phase of your life. I know that despite all the odds stacked against you, you did not give up. You tried to scale that mountain and even if you might have failed, you failed trying. And even that failure is not permanent.
I know that while I am writing this letter you are already standing up on your feet and dusting your clothes to prepare for the next attempt at scaling the peak.
My dear, I want you to know that however, the last year may have been, I am proud of what you have done or tried to get done. I am proud of your consistent efforts; your fighting attitude and your desire to learn from your mistakes. I am proud of the strength that allowed you to face such tumultuous scenarios, and yet survive to tell the tale.
Always remember that we live in a deeply misogynistic society. They hate our success; they cherish our struggles, and they celebrate our failures.
Feminism is a threat to their rule, you are a threat to their rule. They will deploy all the tactics available in the book to keep women suppressed. They want to keep women preoccupied with how they look so that they can outrun us.
Yes, your hair may be messy, your attire may be dishevelled but these things do not define you. What defines you is what you do and when you start doing it, it scares this patriarchal society.
My dear as a new Gregorian year has dawned upon us, I want you to look back upon the year that went by, not to feel bad or sad about the turn of events but to draw strength from the fact that you survived that. I want you to look back and pat yourself and buckle up for what lies ahead.
I want you to stay focussed because trust me, more obstacles will be thrown in your life to slow you down or to ultimately derail you, but I know they will fail because
“Every obstacle that you faced, every wound that gave you pain,
Has faded into the past, and you are all that remains,
What lies ahead, you may not know, but now you are strong,
You are a veteran of this war, The world will sing your songs.”
Love and Respect,
Your admirer.
While I am all for women flaunting their sensuality on-screen and expressing themselves creatively, I draw the line when gullible children try to emulate the same.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently slammed a video of a child mouthing a dialogue from Gangubai Kathiawadi. In this movie, the lead actress, Alia Bhatt, portrays the life of Gangubai, who went from being a sex worker to an influential person in Kamathipura, a red-light area.
The child in question was dressed in a white saree and donned a bindi, similar to Alia’s get-up in the movie. This video created waves, for there was no doubt that the child was very talented.
Kangana’s point of contention was that a young person shouldn’t be mouthing obscene dialogues with a beedi in her mouth.
All Rohan was interested in was Riya to be there with him at night. If she wouldn't be in the mood, he would force himself on her. Riya started getting scared of him, at the sight of him.
Riya was on cloud nine, and why not? She’s getting married tomorrow to Rohan, the only child to his parents, and a good looking, well-settled businessman. Her parents were more than happy to accept the proposal immediately. So what if Riya would be in another city, just take a 2-hour flight and they could meet her.
The wedding was the talk of the town, slated to be one of the most lavish weddings in recent times, and everyone was in awe. “Such a beautiful couple they make,” was what guests kept saying, Riya was extremely happy listening to those words. She started dreaming about her future life, how beautiful it would be.
Rohan’s father had suffered a paralytic attack recently hence Rohan was handling the business all by himself, and he was a busy man. His father generally was restricted to his room due to lack of mobility, taken care of by a full-time nurse. His mother was extremely social, most of the time busy with her kitty parties and friends. Riya was all by herself in this huge house with no one to keep company.
How do you know when you have had enough of any relationship and that it's time to let go and move on? Here are 5 signs.
It was an autumn night I was back from a trip. I was restless. Something did not feel right. It was not feeling right for some time, but maybe I was not listening to myself. That night, I talked to my friend. I told him that it was not feeling right with some people.
I was not happy anymore, but the guilt and fear of leaving the known, was keeping me in the same place. That was a long night but I was crystal clear, that not everyone will make it to the finishing line. It can be a relationship, job or may be a place you are in.
Here the writer gives three affirmations that will turn your life around. Try them. It has worked fabulously for the writer!
Being Oprah Winfrey’s fan, I was watching one of her last episodes of ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’ Oprah is one woman who has interviewed most of world’s rich and famous. And also ordinary people. In one episode she shares her learning of 25 years of doing the talk show. She said, “After doing thousands of interviews, talking to people from all walks of life, I have learnt one thing that we all want better lives.”
Isn’t it true that we are all looking for better lives? Each one of us is looking for something better. But when you want something better, one question we need to ask is, am I supporting myself to get what I want?