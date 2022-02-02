Why The Film Pushpa Makes Me Feel Outraged As A Woman

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Right from the age of Rajinikanth to the era of Allu Arjun, Yash, etc, female actresses have merely an eye-candy role in most movies.
South Indian movies work on a predictable formula. The actors in the southern part of India are often accorded a demigod status by their diehard fans. The reason behind this can be attributed to the fact that most of the South Indian movies rely on a heavy dose of action where the leading actor is often depicted as an indestructible superpowered human. In short, a typical South Indian movie is basically like a hymn composed in respect of the actor himself.
Pushpa is no different when it comes to what I just described in the paragraph above. No, do not get me wrong, I completely agree that from an entertainment point of view the South Indian movies are mass entertainers. They are full of all sorts of spices that can be added to create the perfect flavour for the audience. Pushpa follows the same tired but successful troop of Hero worshipping right from frame one till the last scene. And to be honest I thoroughly enjoyed the movie solely for entertainment purposes.
What I did not enjoy and what made me pick up my pen to script this article is the problematic portrayal of women in this particular movie. Indeed, female characters are often presented as weak damsels in distress in South Indian cinema to be ultimately saved by these demigods. Right from the age of Rajinikanth to the era of Allu Arjun, Prabhas and Yash, etc, female actresses have merely an eye-candy role in most movies. The same problem continues in Pushpa the rise and I am here to talk about them.
The first problematic scene that made me uncomfortable was this particular sequence where our lead actress played by Rashmika Mandanna, is offered a certain amount of money to look at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and she gladly accepts the offer. As if it was not enough, she is further offered a higher amount to kiss our hero. Not only does she agree but her friends bring her to a secluded place and send her to sit in an Omni van with our Hero.
From an ethical point of view, what exactly does such a sequence convey to the minds of the young impressionable audience, consisting mostly of males who will take nothing but lessons in toxic hypermasculinity from the cinema halls.
The second issue that troubled me was the character of Pushpa’s mother. Throughout the movie, Pushpa is shown to be hyper-protective towards his mother but in most instances, he hardly listens to her. This sends home a message that women, especially mother needs to be protected but their advice is not worth following.
Coming back to the character of Rashmika Mandanna. In some sequences, she is shown as a strong opinionated woman but when it comes to protecting her father from a serial rapist, she takes the help of our hero instead of approaching the police. And the hero helps her but throughout that fight sequence, he treats her like his own property. It not only shows women as weak but also puts it in the mind of the audience that if you help a girl, she is going to fall in love with you.
Throughout the movie, women have been presented only as weaklings who must be either saved or protected by the masculine supermen. Not one female character in the movie is powerful independent and capable of making their own decisions. Their life decisions are not theirs but a by-product of how the men in their lives act.
Ideally, this stereotyping of women should not have been acceptable even in past but what is done is done. What is problematic though is that even in 2022 where women are constantly breaching the barriers in almost all fields and breaking through the glass ceiling, South Indian cinema is still presenting them as the weaker sex.
With a change of century almost 22 years old, it is pertinent that movie makers develop sensitivity towards the portrayal of women characters. The times have changed and so must our cinema. I sincerely hope to see a South Indian movie in the new future where the leading actress is shown in the same vein as the actors have been shown over the past 5-6 decades.
Image Source: Still from the movie trailer, YouTube
read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Women are expected to be nurturing, and their role as caregivers is taken for granted, by everyone. What happens when the caregiver falls ill?
Poorva was burning with fever since morning and couldn’t get up from the bed. She had splitting headache and a bad body ache. It was 7 in the morning and she knew she was not in a condition to get up and do anything.
She woke up her husband Avinash and in a faint voice said, “Please take leave from the office today. I am having fever and not in a condition to do anything today.”
I do not want to burden myself in my old age with controlling my son and daughter-in-law’s life. I wanted my own freedom; that wisely meant I should give freedom to my children as well.
I do not want to burden myself in my old age with controlling my son and daughter-in-law’s life. I wanted my own freedom; that wisely meant I should give freedom to my children as well.
In most of the marriages that happen in India, a girl leaves behind her whole family and comes to live among people who are strangers to her, at least in the beginning.
I would say, that is one of the biggest risks a human takes in life. Sometimes it works out well, but then we also hear cases of domestic abuse, beatings, demands for dowry, and many more which chill our bones. Leave alone those cases which are assumed to be ‘normal’ like marital rape, gaslighting, demand for boy baby, etc.
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sex workers in Hindi films often fall under the stereotype of having a heart of gold and needing male characters to rescue them. A look at this trope.
Sex workers in Hindi films often fall under the stereotype of having a heart of gold and needing male characters to rescue them. A look at this trope.
In a scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2002 remake of Devdas, the protagonist says to Chanrdamukhi, a courtesan: “…it is downright shameful to dance in front of men like this. You are a woman Chandramukhi, recognize yourself. A woman is a mother, a sister, a wife, a friend. When she is nothing, she is a prostitute.”