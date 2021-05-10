On International Women’s Day. it’s time to ask if we’ve really taken enough steps ahead. Read some thought-provoking pieces here!
On The Way I Had Lost My Own Identity To Be Just A Daughter, Sister, Wife. But Then…

Posted: May 10, 2021

A homemaker’s journey to self realisation, when she rose up against all things that tried to chain her, finding that which freed her.

My life revolved around those I loved,
Running and sacrificing for their smiles,
I had let go my own destination,
In search of home, I travelled miles.

On the way I had lost my own identity,
I was someone’s daughter, sister or just wife,
In search of that perfect mythical home,
I burdened myself with rigors and strife.

Blinded by the societal expectations,
I carved for self a path of hurt and pain,
I faltered and tripped into obscurity,
Lost myself for nothing worth to gain.

Sleepwalking through that darkness I fell,
Deep into a cavern of solitude,
I was slipping into a coma I felt,
But it was an awakening I finally construed.

There was no home where I was going,
The world I envisioned was just a mirage,
My life revolved around those I loved,
That love was nothing but a fraud.

Hence began a process of self discovery,
I dug out my own existence from the grave of expectations,
I smelled the air and felt the dew beneath my feet again,
Rejuvenated I connected with the joys of self realization.

I could see with eyes closed and touch the unseen,
A power I felt surging inside me,
I was liberated and elevated above this world,
Now I owned and wrote my own destiny.

I realised I was complete in myself,
Validations and approvals were not my need,
The bonds I cherished were now shackles broken,
My soul, my existence was finally freed,
That world I sought after was within me always,
I was my own universe indeed.

The sun, the moon and all the stars in sky,
All the constellations and galaxies galore,
They are all contained within my self,
I am not just the universe, I am universe’s core.

Image source: shutterstock

Header image: a still from Manmarziyaan

Liked this post?

Pooja Pant

""