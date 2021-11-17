If Feminism Is A Cancer Threatening Men & Challenging Outdated Traditions, It Should Spread More Widely!

How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!
I didn’t stand up for myself when I was abused, which is why I experienced low self-esteem for so long. It was feminism that gave me strength!
I had been brought up in a very conservative family and have always been surrounded by people, including my extended family and relatives who were extremely sanctimonious hypocrites. They wanted to hold limitless control on the women in their families in every way possible. The conditioning has been so repressive and instilled so deeply and carefully, that women who themselves are oppressed under the rock of patriarchy, don’t believe other women. They want their daughters, sisters, and other women to fit into and behave by the societal dogmas.
It’s only the woman, who is expected to tolerate. This is my journey of how this ‘cancerous’ feminism has given me wings and voice to speak.
I saw the women in the families being abused verbally and sometimes physically, daily. It was so normalized, that I began accepting that it’s normal for a man to abuse a woman. Therefore, when a woman responds to the abuse, she is told, “Your husband is a man, he orders you to do things. It’s written in ‘shastras’ that a woman cannot raise her voice on her man.” Physical violence is recognized by society to some extent as of now, but being emotionally and verbally abused is considered the fate of a woman.
When a child witnesses abuse, the child also becomes a victim of abuse. As a child, it wasn’t easy to acknowledge these unacceptable practices. I always fantasized that since we are in a modern era, sex discrimination and oppression against women is an imaginary thing and activists have hyped the issue. I realized the depth of the issue when I went through the same oppression and discrimination.
I have been a shy person, who doesn’t easily get involved with others. One of the main reasons, I think for this is the silence and tolerance instilled in my mother that was passed on to me. I didn’t stand up for myself when I was abused, which is why I experienced low self-esteem for so long.
Around three years ago, I was diagnosed with, what they call the ‘cancer’ – “Feminism”. And it has given me the strength to not tolerate the unacceptable deportment of male-centric society. I educated myself on differing subjects. I constructed my perspective on social and political issues that affected women, marginalized communities, and underprivileged folks.
I learned more about the things, that society has normalized or I didn’t know about before, like marital rapes, consent, and the plight of prostitutes. (There was a time when I called prostitutes “bad ladies” before I could understand what they have to go through on every-day basis. They are not bad; the male centric society is.)
Then, I tried to share my knowledge and concerns with the help of various social media posts with people around me. While doing so, it unleashed a force of resentment and hatred from some people. It was unacceptable for them to imagine a world where women realize their rights, formulate their opinions, and stand against oppression and biases.
Assuming that feminism is cancerous, I desire to live with it for life. I have shredded the layers of normalizing exploitation of women, misogynistic conditioning, and silence. While other cancers make people emotionally weak, feminism has rather strengthened me.
It gave me the courage to fight against even the smallest measures that society tries, to degrade women, promote toxic masculinity and create sex differences. It is concerned with everything that affects human beings, be it gender inclusivity, unfortunate living conditions of indigenous people, refugees, girls’ education, catcalling, crimes against women, mental health, different social and gender identities, climate crisis, the status of women, toxic masculinity, repressive political measures. Each issue that affects people.
The first step of bringing a revolution is to speak about the issue. When we acknowledge the issue, we work to fix it.
This exploitation must end somewhere and it’s on us, to contemplate the aspired revolution.
And, if they say feminism is cancer that is threatening males, ruining families, challenging the norms of a religion or culture, then yes, this cancer should spread more widely!
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
"There are many Feminisms," says Kamla Bhasin, who has worked in this field for close to 50 years. "They are often contextual, and are not just about choice, but about the politics of what we choose."
I heard the word Feminism only when I was 26 and had finished my studies in Rajasthan and Germany, had subsequently worked in Germany as a lecturer for one year and joined an NGO in Rajasthan. However, I had some “dangerous” feminist tendencies to rebel and resist, challenge and change as a child.
While I was growing up in rural Rajasthan with five siblings, going to local government schools, I did not like, approve of, or follow the rules and choices imposed on girls.
Financial Feminism is the key to real change - here is a lucid explanation of how Indian women can go about achieving it. Find out.
Being an alumnus of a widely recognized feminist college, Lady Shri Ram (Delhi University), I consider it a part of my core sensibilities. Once I got this burning interest in personal finance, it didn’t take long for me to realize that Financial Feminism is a key area to really bring about change.
Wikipedia defines feminism as – a range of political movements, ideologies, and social movements that share a common goal: to define, establish, and achieve political, economic, personal, and social equality of sexes.