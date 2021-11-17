How often were you made to feel less than beautiful? Watch the full video here!

Short Stories & Poetry
November 17, 2021

Silent

A lovely poem about how women never take credit for their work and how it is important that they do.

Natasha Ramarathnam

Silent

We are taught to be silent; invisible.
“How does it matter who gets credit”,
we are told, “as long as the job gets done.”

And so, we soldier on. Doing things
while others stand up to make the speeches
and soak up the applause.

But it does matter.
Credit, validation, acknowledgement.
All of it matters.

Maybe not to us, but to those
who come after us. We owe it to them
to demonstrate it can be done. By us.

For too long have we shied away
from seeking our due. It is now time
to demand that we be seen.

Image credits: Julia Volk, Pexels

Comments

About the Author

Natasha Ramarathnam

Natasha works in the development sector, where most of her experience has been in Education and Livelihoods. She is passionate about working towards gender equity, sustainability and positive climate action. And avid reader and occasional read more...

2 Posts | 1,055 Views

