A lovely poem about how women never take credit for their work and how it is important that they do.
We are taught to be silent; invisible.
“How does it matter who gets credit”,
we are told, “as long as the job gets done.”
And so, we soldier on. Doing things
while others stand up to make the speeches
and soak up the applause.
But it does matter.
Credit, validation, acknowledgement.
All of it matters.
Maybe not to us, but to those
who come after us. We owe it to them
to demonstrate it can be done. By us.
For too long have we shied away
from seeking our due. It is now time
to demand that we be seen.
What is the pressing need to make characters South Indian, really when their culture isn’t pivotal to the story? And when the makers haven’t spent a minute learning about the culture or the language except the word Ayyo?
If you are a Bollywood director and have decided to make a movie either set in South India or with South Indian protagonists, all you need are coconuts, Kanjeevaram silks, mallipoo (jasmine flowers) and a few litres of coconut oil. You definitely don’t need to research the cultural setting or the language that is clearly foreign to you and neither do you need representation or advisors from the community on the set to guide you.
It is 2021 and yet, film makers like Vivek Soni and Karan Johar think it ok to make a film set in Madurai (Maduraai as the protoganists in the film pronounce) with zero knowledge of the Tamizh mileu.
Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a disaster from the get go. The lead cast has no representation from the Tamizh community and the film is replete with stereotypes. As a Tamilian myself, I have put together a few quick points for you, if you are a Bollywood filmmaker and somehow can’t control the itch to set the movie in South India.
Sixty-two year old Chutni Mahato went from being tagged a 'dayan' to rescuing 125 women from 'Dayan Pratha' (witch-hunt) in Jharkhand!
Chutni Mahato was conferred the Padma Shri Award on November 9, 2021. Tears roll down her cheeks whenever she recalls the darkest days of her life. Back then, 62-year-old Chutni Mahato was not the woman she is today.
She was branded a dayan (witch) and humiliated by her own people. But she fought back and saved the lives of 125 women from the clutches of ‘dayan pratha’ (witch hunt).
A 12-year-old girl hailing from Bholadih village was married off, thanks to the customs that have always been unfair to women. One dark day changed her life forever. In 1995, Chutni Mahato was declared a dayan (witch) by the villagers. The reason being, the ill health of the daughter of her brother-in-law.
If I am asked who the one person is to whom I owe most of what I am, I'd say my Maa. A strong woman who did not break in the face of her odds.
I am often asked as a writer about my favorite word. I have always, without batting an eyelid said, “Maa.” The word itself brings me relief, joy, courage and companionship.
I find it very difficult to box my Maa in words. I don’t stay with her. She stays in Assam and I in Delhi. But every evening we talk. And the conversations go on for hours at times. The relationship I share with my mother is beautiful and ceaseless because we can have any conversation with each other.
As working women in India become more driven, ambitious and upfront about their goals at work, some of us also adopt the workaholic tag willingly. Is that a good thing?
As working women in India become more driven, ambitious and upfront about their goals at work, some of us also adopt the workaholic tag willingly. Is that a good thing?
If you are a working woman or one who is about to start or resume your career, here is a simple test to take:
If the answer to these questions is more often a Yes than a No, you know that you have been bitten by the workaholism bug.