Revisiting Dil Chahta Hai: The Only Reason To NOT ‘Pursue’ A Woman Is If She ‘Belongs’ To Another Man!

A tale of two douchebags: Dil Chahta Hai revisited. It was a cult movie at the turn of the millennium, especially with an unusual-for-Bollywood Sid played by Akshaye Khanna, but the rest…
It was August 2001. Dil Chahta Hai had just exploded onto the scene, heralding a New India, and Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe instantly became an anthem for pride and belonging to our country.
That this coming-of-age movie ushered in a sparkling new era of Indianness and went on to become a cult film is well known.
As young twenty-somethings, we now had a cultural marker that spoke for our identity beyond elephants and thick accents. If you are steeped in nostalgia for those heady days of “DCH”, I get it. The ultimate bromance and road trip movie was a breath of fresh air in those early years of the new millennium. How well has it aged over these past 20 years, though? Let’s revisit its many premises.
Of the three protagonists, Aakash, Sid, and Sameer (played by Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna and Saif Ali Khan respectively), the first clearly has avoidant attachment issues.
He engages in creepy stalker-ish behavior at his graduation party, insisting on holding Shalini’s (Preity Zinta) hand and coercing her to dance with him after she declines. Nope, Aakash certainly hasn’t heard of consent!
The sole reason Aakash backs off and ceases his persistent behaviour is because Shalini’s fiancé shows up and gives him a shiner.
Being another man’s ‘property’ is the language toxic masculinity understands, but a simple “no” from the woman in question? The Great Male Ego is too ginormous to see over it.
Playing on a woman’s fear to get her to join you on a rollercoaster is kosher, of course, like Aakash does with Shalini.
Getting her a balloon or remembering dates and events significant to your relationship, like Subodh does with Pooja? Nah. Let’s make that seem so OTT that all the men who forget anniversaries and birthdays feel seen and understood. What. Ever.
So you hang out with a girl for weeks on end. Share a few ‘moments’. Pretty much know that you’ve fallen in love with her. But then you leave her hanging, because direct, honest communication is for sissies and you’re going to stuff those feelings down till you choke on them.
And then you show up to her sangeet and proceed to tell her everything you could have mentioned in private weeks ago. In front of 300 people. Who cares if it mortifies her? This whole thing is about the toddler in the relationship anyway!
Shalini sure knows how to pick ‘em! One a controlling, abusive loose cannon, who thinks he owns his partner, and the other, a rejecting, emotionally stunted brat who can’t be consistently available to her.
Both Rohit (Ayub Khan’s character) and Aakash are punch-happy, possessive men, who glorify violence in the name of ‘protecting’ their partner property. It doesn’t occur to them to show her respect by asking for her opinion and honouring her choices. And by being a doormat, making mealy-mouthed attempts at sharing her feelings, and taking what they dish out, Shalini just ends up choosing one douchebag over another!
They’re experienced in bed, so huzzah, but it’s apparently inappropriate to fall in love with an older woman’s personhood. After all, men want women young and nubile, so they will tolerate their breadcrumbing and make do with the emotional bare minimum. The only character who actually admires and appreciates a woman for the depth of her whole self—Sid—is ridiculed for ‘being sentimental and socially inappropriate’.
Right. Why be kind and interested in her mind when you can be brash, offensive, and switch women every two weeks?
To the movie’s credit, the story arc of Sid and Tara (Dimple Kapadia) plumbs the depths of vulnerability a man can experience and bring to a relationship of any kind.
Sid shows up as his authentic self, without the need for a veneer of machismo. He is comfortable being interested instead of being interesting. His openness, gentleness and quiet I am here-ness when Tara has an emotional breakdown is on offer, even if Tara does not quite accept it.
Freed from social expectation of what a romantic heterosexual relationship should look like, they deep dive into each other’s artistic minds, and enjoy each other’s sensibilities in a way no other character in the movie even attempts to. (And no, Shalini’s blow-by-blow interpretation of the opera doesn’t count.).
Yes, I think, in many ways throughout the film.
It offers us gems from Sid’s character. He is okay with not having his emotions reciprocated and is content to keep his feelings to himself, knowing they are not shared by Tara.
It gives us a vulnerable, unsure Sameer in direct contrast to the cocky Aakash, someone who covers up his nervousness with a goofy sense of humour, unearthing his humanity in the bargain.
A total of two adult men cry in this movie, a feat that must be recognized. In sharing their fears and despair, the movie gave young Indian men permission to show their vulnerable selves, and some woman somewhere has benefited from this.
I’d vote for a Dil Chahta Hai 2, just so see if there has been any emotional growth in the characters in this age of consent, the MeToo movement, and revisiting patriarchal tropes. Or maybe I’ll just save the excitement for Jee Le Zara, the upcoming women-on-a-road-trip movie. Let’s finally have the women on the road, twenty years later!
This strange love story reminds me of Princess Diana when she gave an interview about Prince Charles - "There were three of us in this marriage!”
This love was flawed and broken the way only we humans know how to break things with our ego, pride, insecurity and complexities!
Where do I even begin to tell the story of how deep a love can be, how it transcends time, place and people. Perhaps this is a story about how women are their own worst enemies. Either way it is a story that tells us how frail, fragile and fraught we are as humans and how much we hurt each other.
This love story began when I was two years old. Growing up in India in a culture that wove love stories like Laila Majnu, Heer Ranjha and the epic symbol of love, the Taj Mahal, into the very fabric of our existence, love was always an integral part of our lives.
One such love story was of a boy and a girl who were neighbours. The boy, an athlete, artist and a poet, found his muse in this shy, thoughtful and in her own way poetic girl, who seemed to worship the very ground he walked on. Her face could be found in all the paintings he created, and her name in every poem he wrote. The girl called him Sagar, which means ocean, symbolizing his all-encompassing love for her.
Everything thing was going well; their wedding date was being finalized, till the boy’s older brother who was a doctor in the same little town, got accepted into Stanford Medical School to do his MS.
Earlier my husband would say, 'Arey! What is there in making dal-roti? It's so simple.' After he had to cook everyday when I was ill, he has stopped saying that to me!
“Arey! What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?” A handful of dal (lentils) and two rotis! This is the story of every woman and no one seems to understand.
Some time ago, after a shopping spree, my husband and I entered the house, exhausted. I had just about kept all the bags aside, when my husband said, “I am very hungry, can you make something.”
I looked at my husband in amazement and thought, ‘He had just had food, how did he get hungry again so soon?’
My husband, as if he had read my face, said, “Arey! You know that my stomach is not filled with outside food. Just make dal roti. What is there to do in making dal roti? Put a handful of lentils in the cooker and let it whistle and make two rotis. After all, how long will it take?”
‘Is this the way dal (lentils) and roti are made?’ The thought came to my mind. ‘After all, I also went along and now I am tired too.’ I was also getting angry at myself that after all, I had spoiled the habit of everyone in the house.
From being relegated to the background, to being the stars of their own stories, single mothers in Hindi films, (including unwed moms) have traversed a long journey.
Be it by choice or by circumstance, women often have to raise their children on their own. Being a single mother brings with it a host of unique challenges. We have seen single mothers in Hindi films in a variety of avatars – some stereotypical, and others full, rounded personalities.
Perhaps the mother of all single mothers, is Mother India (1957), starring Nargis. Itself a remake of Mehboob Khan’s 1940 film, Aurat, the movie’s title was “chosen to counter American author Katherine Mayo’s controversial 1927 book titled Mother India, which vilified Indian culture.” Filled with allusions to Hindu mythology, it starred Nargis as Radha, who symbolized the ‘ideal Indian woman’, who goes so far as to sacrifice even her own son to protect another woman, and thereby becomes a maternal figure in her village. While the debates still rage about whether the portrayal was feminist or riddled with stereotypes, it undoubtedly placed the single mother front and center.
Coming as it did, just a decade after India gained its independence, the film is said to have a nationalist core.
Is your birthday in November? You may share your birthday with a talented female actor, a businesswoman, a writer, a scientist, a paediatrician...so which talented woman o you share your birthday with? Find out!
Is your birthday in November? Fantastic! You perhaps share your birthday with a talented female actor, a businesswoman, a writer, a mathematical genius, a scientist, a movie producer, a singer, a freedom fighter, a composer, a paediatrician…The list goes on. So which talented woman (or women) do you share your birthday with? Find out!
Aishwarya Rai and Nita Ambani share a birthday on the 1st of November, so you are in great company if you’re born on 1st November. What about the 2nd? You share a birthday with Lucy Hawking, a writer, scientist, and the daughter of Stephen Hawking.
Is your birthday on the 3rd of November? Brittany Murphy, who voiced Gloria in Happy Feet, and Sonali Kulkarni, who acted in Dil Chahta Hai, are two people you share your birthday with.
If you were born on 4th November, you share a birthday with both noted Actor Tabu, and Shakuntala Devi, who has been called a human computer for her mathematical skills. Take your pick!