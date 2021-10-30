Hum Do Hamare Do: Seniors Have A Richer Lived Experience, So How Well Has The Film Used Its Premise?

Disney + Hotstar’s latest offering Hum Do Hamare Do takes the popular family planning slogan and reimagines the concept of family. Does it work? Read on to find out….
We’ve all seen the logo growing up—the inverted red triangle and an outline sketch of two parents and two children, one of each gender, the benchmark of the “ideal” family in India. This 2021 film, starring an impressive cast of award-winning actors, flips the script on its head and has an adult child creating his family from scratch. It questions the unchallenged bedrock of Indian society: the family—what is it, how it comes about, and what if it could deviate from the norm?
So far, so good.
With actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal and Rajkumar Rao, you know you’re in for a treat. Mimi actress Kriti Sanon delivers as well, hemmed-in as she is by her vacuous, limited role. Where the film fails utterly is in its script, more flaccid than a three-day-old bhajiya, and far less palatable.
With its implausible storyline, half-baked backstories and undeveloped character arcs, what could have been a deeply satisfying narrative about older love turns into a circus of banal side plots, OTT extras and painful attempts at humor. Even as the director plants the seed, he utterly fails to water it and bring the film to fruition.
This film could have so much more to offer if it had explored the story arc of the older couple, rather than spotlighting one more young love story. Boy meets girl, random misunderstanding ensues, boy always finds it cute, and three frames later, it’s luuhve. Makes you wonder what it is about a man’s brain that unfailingly draws him toward stupid behavior in a woman and convinces him this is the Real Deal.
Meanwhile, even as we are on this bumpy merry-go-round of a comedy of one too many errors, one can’t help but wonder: what was Purushottam and Dipti’s early story? What made them want to be together? Why did he not show up for her? How did that abandonment redirect the course of her life, and how did she process the pain? What other griefs from other broken relationships do they carry?
Older adults provide such incredible fodder for cinematic exploration, by virtue of having a greater range of lived experiences, emotional depth and rich inner lives. And yet, they have been relegated to has-beens and also-rans by our culture, and by extension, popular media, because of the absurd belief that love and sex are reserved for the young.
And since this well-begun but only half-done film doesn’t call for any further web space, let’s instead revisit five of my favorite older couple narratives in Hindi cinema:
So props to Hum Do Hamare Do’s makers for normalizing romance at every age, but next time around, give us the more interesting love story, even if it doesn’t belong to the zygotes.
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Dilnavaz Bamboat's heart occupies prime South Mumbai real estate. The rest of her lives in Silicon Valley, California, where she hikes, reads, hugs redwood trees and raises a pint-sized feminist. She is the read more...
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views, indivisual posts do not necessarily represent the platofrom's views and opinions at all times.
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!
Everyone settled down in their seats. By some chance, I ended up sitting with Uncle Brajesh. The fateful night of my life for which I've always curse myself for being so ignorant, so naive, and so childish.
*Trigger warning: This has graphic descriptions of child sexual abuse and may be triggering for survivors.
Knock! Knock!
“Anybody home?” Uncle Brajesh cranes his neck from the slightly ajar door. “Who is this beautiful young lady?”
In the book, Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin mentions a funny incident where she ran between cars & broken pavements to reach her crying baby faster!
One would feel that a pregnancy book would be filled with a mother’s journey, her musings, and lots of unsolicited advice on what to do and what and not to do during pregnancy. However, ‘The Elephant In The Womb– Declarations of a Sudden Mother’ by Kalki Koechlin surprises us in many ways by talking about abortion in the first chapter itself!
An excerpt from the book reads: “Before we celebrate the gift of life, I’d like to start celebrating the gift of science. I have had two abortions in my life. The first was in my twenties when not only was I unprepared to have a child but I was passionately against having children, and even wrote an article questioning why women are always expected to have children, especially after marriage”
‘The Elephant In The Womb’ is candid, heart-warming and infused with Kalki’s humorous touch. She admits that humour was her coping mechanism and helped her.She hilariously describes the “Mommy Brain” – a term many mothers would already know. Haven’t we all experienced the feeling of walking into a room and wondering why we came in there?
In a stifling environment, how does a teenaged girl learn to dream? Advait Chandan’s assured debut, Secret Superstar walks us through this journey.
In an orthodox, stifling environment, how does a teenaged girl learn to dream? And understand that realizing them is the sole purpose of life? Advait Chandan’s assured debut, Secret Superstar walks us through this journey.
While the movie is predictable and formulaic, it becomes disconcertingly real, and that is where it wins – helping us re-craft what ‘commercial’ films could mean. A critical facet of the film is the light it puts on abuse. The #MeToo campaign, critical in voicing anger towards the normalcy of abuse, and highlighting its sheer width, plays the same role. Secret Superstar too, goes beyond just the physicality of the abuse, bringing alive different kinds of abuse – verbal, mental, and of course brutal, physical violence.
In this toxic environment, a girl sure in her talent, ambitious enough to succeed, is a conflict that the film handles with sensitivity, giving it a face of reality. The resulting relationship between a mother and a daughter – as two friends who draw strength from each other, reverse roles with veritable ease, giving the film its real soul. The cultural truth of women finding strength in women – similar journeys and struggles, is palpable in the film. What helps immensely is the impeccable casting, and consummate performances by each and every character.
Trailer of movie remake Pati, Patni Aur Woh has a tasteless 'joke' about marital rape in its trailer, but actors and makers want convince us that the movie is 'not sexist'. Yeah, right.
Trailer of movie remake Pati, Patni Aur Woh has a tasteless ‘joke’ about marital rape in its trailer, but actors and makers want convince us that the movie is ‘not sexist’. Yeah, right.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the ‘patni’, Vedika Tripathi, in Pati, Patni Aur Woh says that the makers have been ‘very conscious’ to make sure that the film is not sexist. Yet, a dialogue in the trailer makes a ‘joke’ about marital rape.
It is almost expected at this point that a Kartik Aryan movie will have a healthy dose of misogyny. In Pati, Patni Aur Woh however, new lows have been reached.