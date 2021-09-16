Why I Consider Painting As Therapy And How It Brings Positive Energy In My Life!

Want a career that guarantees you a consistent income, every month: all from the comfort of your home? Join eMaester: Teach more, Earn More, Learn More.
When I need joy I paint colourful flowers! Holding a paintbrush is just like holding a pen. Here’s why I consider painting as therapy!
This may appear subjective, but it is real. If you want to know which thoughts are hidden inside of you, you may just start painting anything that comes to your mind.
You will see your hidden thoughts coming up one after the other.
If you have read some works of Freud and the human mind, then you must know our thoughts come from a very far and dark place. It takes strength to uncover them.
Though speech may reveal some aspects of it, other cannot be expressed and remain absolutely unknown to human-beings. Even though those thoughts may be bothering them or affecting their behaviour in some way.
And as they start coming out, keep painting, for it will help you liberate yourself from harmful hidden thoughts and get back to a much happier mood.
In these tough times, when everything becomes difficult, try painting. Not only will it lighten your mind, but it will spark a light in yourself and help you find a way where all seems to be dark.
As an art, painting infuses light into your mind. It enlivens the corners of your mind by putting asweet pressure on them. During that pleasant exercise, your brain sweats happily, thereby relieving your consciousness from disturbing thoughts and mental stress.
When I need calmness, I paint a serene landscape. When I need joy, I paint colourful flowers.
If you need to develop your focus in life, do still life artworks. If you want your home to be a happy place to live in, just paint that.
In times of gloominess, never paint your feelings. Make a conscious effort to paint the best things in life.
Gurugram based artist Shruti Vij , A post graduate from National Institute Of Fashion Technology ( NIFT)
