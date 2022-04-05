How The Pandemic Changed Our Home Decor

Keen to learn more about inclusive workplaces? Want to be inclusive of the LGBTQ+ community? Download our special report with Randstad India on making Inclusion without Exception happen
Work from home has also brought about a major change in the way we install furniture in the house. There is new market segment catering to the growing demand for cosy comfortable home office space.
The pandemic has been a watershed moment for all of us. By curtailing our social engagements it gave us time to connect with ourselves. It forced people to reconsider the value of their homes and its look and feel.
With regards to home decor, I feel many people have started doing things in their homes that please them.
There is a shift from homes being decorative to more functional because with less house parties and fewer guests the focus has shifted form homes being more of a private space with little intrusion.
There is an an increase in more affordable art as there is a whole new wave of young collectors now.
Collaborating virtually and supporting one another not just nationally, but internationally, is the way forward to sustain and develop stronger roots. In a world where there are limits on physical travel, virtual collaboration will go a long way in helping people stay connected.
Artwork by Shruti Vij
Artwork by Shruti Vij
Gurugram based artist Shruti Vij , A post graduate from National Institute Of Fashion Technology ( NIFT) , New Delhi, is a born art enthusiast and a painter with a distinct individual style.Painting for her is a read more...
Gurugram based artist Shruti Vij , A post graduate from National Institute Of Fashion Technology ( NIFT) , New Delhi, is a born art enthusiast and a painter with a distinct individual style.Painting for her is a
No one ever takes it as a crime when a woman is made to do all the petty chores for all the members of a family, even for those who are having more free time and are fitter than her.
The most important thing my dad wanted to give all of us was ‘Education’. He would be very firm with our report card. Whenever we (or precisely ‘I’) scored good marks, we could expect a reward from him. Whenever the marks were low or he couldn’t get a child to study every evening, he would warn us, “Those who do not study well will end up being slaves to those who studied well!”
I am not being very proud of my dad when writing this, but neither do I feel embarrassed or ashamed of the fact that education and marks on report cards were his priority. Some people are fortunate to be educated and some are not. We have no right to insult them in any way. Also, life has taught me that education doesn’t play that huge role in our lives after all.
I was a topper in my school and was always in my dad’s good books. He was so proud of my achievements that he would carry my report card showing it off to his friends. Everyone expected me to become a doctor, or a banker. Engineering was not an option typically considered for girls in those days.
Men around us say these things everyday, and get away with it. Most say it with actual intention to abuse and harass. That's just deliberately toxic behaviour.
Trigger Warning: This has mentions of rape, slut-shaming, and body-shaming, and may be triggering for survivors.
Men around us say these things everyday, and get away with it. When they say it with actual intention to abuse and harass, it hurts. It hurts a lot. That’s just deliberately toxic behaviour.
But there are enough men who think they’re ‘good men’, who also say things like there. Because this behaviour in men is so normalised, no one calls them out.