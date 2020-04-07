Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Incorporating colour trends in home interiors
Making our own palette
Choosing the right combination for your homes, more specifically rooms, is presented here in a simple way. If you want to play an interior designer yourself, here are some tricks of the trade:
Back to school: Pick up magazines like those on lifestyle and interiors to understand the popular trends of the season.
Browse stores and malls for room ensembles put up on display and get some interesting ideas.
Notice details used in showrooms, restaurants and office areas and adapt it in your residential space. For example, the plain floor in the lounge picture below works very well with the textured wallpaper.
Study catalogues and product brochures as often complete rooms are assembled or simulated by manufacturers to help you visualise the final effect.
The brochure of the living room featured below gives you an idea about how neutral beige bricked wall art combines with greys.
Many manufacturers websites, allow you to choose and apply colour/finishes on a room template. These are some of the basic things that you can experiment with. Make yourself aware of the options and then slowly tutor yourself to combine them yourself to create unique, cost-effective and durable solutions.
Seasonally, we have changes in room decor and colours, but there are other global trends based on socio-economic progress as well.
For example Orange Peel is the brighter orange of the summer 2020 colors, so it has a lot of yellow tones in it, and it seems like the perfect shade for fun daytime separates and summer walls.
Citrus with its yellows, orange, lime, juicy colours and energising motifs give you maximum margin to use highlights as base colours. The bright solid shades can be used for walls, curtains and flooring as well. The contemporary colours can be prominent for a bold statement. When choosing highlights, you can go for something that blends in, else you can go for an out-and-out contrast.
Photo courtesy Google
Image via Pixabay
Gurugram based artist Shruti Vij , A post graduate from National Institute Of Fashion Technology ( NIFT) ,
How To Make Walls Look Great: 7 Ways To Transform Your Living Spaces
This Holiday Season, Let These 10 Indian Decor Bloggers Inspire Your Home Makeover
7 Tips To Maximize Storage In Small Spaces
8 Fun Ways to Make Your Home More Kid-Friendly: Your Kids Are Going To Love Coming Back Home
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!