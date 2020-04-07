During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
Incorporating Colour Trends In Home Interiors

Posted: April 8, 2020

Incorporating colour trends in home interiors


Making our own palette

Choosing the right combination for your homes, more specifically rooms, is presented here in a simple way. If you want to play an interior designer yourself, here are some tricks of the trade:

Back to school: Pick up magazines like those on lifestyle and interiors to understand the popular trends of the season.

Browse stores and malls for room ensembles put up on display and get some interesting ideas.

Notice details used in showrooms, restaurants and office areas and adapt it in your residential space. For example, the plain floor in the lounge picture below works very well with the textured wallpaper.


Study catalogues and product brochures as often complete rooms are assembled or simulated by manufacturers to help you visualise the final effect.

The brochure of the living room featured below gives you an idea about how neutral beige bricked wall art combines with greys.


Many manufacturers websites, allow you to choose and apply colour/finishes on a room template. These are some of the basic things that you can experiment with. Make yourself aware of the options and then slowly tutor yourself to combine them yourself to create unique, cost-effective and durable solutions.

Seasonally, we have changes in room decor and colours, but there are other global trends based on socio-economic progress as well.

For example Orange Peel is the brighter orange of the summer 2020 colors, so it has a lot of yellow tones in it, and it seems like the perfect shade for fun daytime separates and summer walls.

                   

Citrus with its yellows, orange, lime, juicy colours and energising motifs give you maximum margin to use highlights as base colours. The bright solid shades can be used for walls, curtains and flooring as well. The contemporary colours can be prominent for a bold statement. When choosing highlights, you can go for something that blends in, else you can go for an out-and-out contrast.

Photo courtesy Google

Image via Pixabay

Shruti Vij

Gurugram based artist Shruti Vij , A post graduate from National Institute Of Fashion Technology ( NIFT) ,

अभिभावक और चाइल्ड एडॉप्शन के बारे में - Child Adoption In India For Couple & Single Parents

