Abstract Art VS Pop Art Today

Are you a working woman? Join Vaahini Network, a networking forum for women professionals, enabled by Accenture to further enrich you with varied perspectives that it offers.
Abstract art and Pop art are two distinct forms of art that have inspired art movements over the decades and are an important form of expressionism today.
Choosing between Abstract art and Pop art is a difficult decision to make, especially if you love both of the styles equally. However, here are some tips to make your decision-making process a lot faster and easier.
Let’s first begin with what Abstract art and Pop Art are, and how they are different as well as similar to each other.
￼
Let’s go back to history and understand the origins of Abstract Art. Abstract Art originated in the 19th century and is now considered one of the most popular forms of modern art. This style of art is all about putting together different colors, shapes, and textures to create an imagery of abstraction and conceptualism.
You might think that abstract art is just non – identical forms and geometric shapes, but in fact, behind every abstract art, an artist is influenced by ideas or philosophies. Abstract art is not intended to represent objects or living things, but in fact, it is the art of representing spontaneity. And behind every shape and color of an abstract art painting evokes a specific emotion to the viewers. Among the best abstract artists of all time is Wassily Kandinsky, who is considered by many as the “ Father of Abstract Art”.
Pop art, however, emerged in the 1950s in Great Britain and the United States years following World War 2, which broke some of the traditions of abstract art. Pop art is the exact opposite of abstract art. Instead of putting together random shapes, colors, and textures, pop art uses the imagery of popular cultures such as celebrities, ads, images from comic books, or even mundane objects that are found in everyday life. Pop art focuses more on retro style by using bright and vibrant colors such as red, yellow and blue. Andy Warhol was the leading figure in Pop Art and was the one behind the “ Marilyn Diptych” painting.
Both Abstract and Pop Art were created to express individual freedom. In technical terms, both styles of paintings use vibrant colors, however, you’ll see more lively and bright colors in pop art. Other than that, both are quite the opposite. One is representing imagery of celebrities or objects found in everyday life, while abstract art is about representing random designs.
￼
If you’re into pop culture, fashion, trends, and vibrant colors, then go for pop art oil paintings in your bedroom. Moreover, If you’re a fan of famous Hollywood artists, this portrait of one of the world’s famous fashion icons is a good canvas to add in your bedroom.
￼
￼
Abstract art isn’t always about vivid colors. In fact, it could be black and white too. If you’re a classy person and seeking to add dominant vibes to your living room, black and white paintings could be the best option for you — especially if the art piece is minimal and abstract. Such artwork is best for a modern designed interior with themes mostly of black and white colors.
￼
Picture courtesy- Shruti Arts.
Image Source: Pixabay
Gurugram based artist Shruti Vij , A post graduate from National Institute Of Fashion Technology ( NIFT) ,
Tulika Kedia Aims To Give Traditional Artists A Platform To Showcase Indigenous Indian Art And Preserve It For Posterity
Here’s A Quick Tip About The Art Of Investing Successfully For A Secure Future
6 DIY Ideas To Make Crafts With Pistachio Shells
Here’s How Your Children’s Creativity Is Being Crippled By The Indian Education System
Get our weekly mailer and never miss out on the best reads by and about women!