The Invincible; The Essential: World Water Day

Water is essential for life as we know it; yet we do not respect it. We misuse it in daily life, and also pollute it with impunity. How will we survive?
I occupy a third of the earth’s surface,
yet there’s always a scarcity for me,
people walk miles together to fetch me,
respect me, and I will bless you lavishly.
You cannot live without me, and yet you abuse me,
I am available for free, yet you pay to have me,
you are willing to suffer the pain for me,
but not willing to treat me with respect.
You dig deep in search of me, and when I am found,
you wring me out, and dry me out,
you make multiple punctures in the Earth’s crust,
in the quest for me, yet you don’t conserve me.
I am your daily companion, from the time
you wake up, till the time you go to bed,
you ignore, neglect and waste me,
and finally, you are desperate and you pine for me.
You don’t realize my value until you are in need of me,
you yearn for me in the hot summers,
I am like a cool oasis in a desert,
soothing you and quenching your thirst.
Respect me and I will give you back in abundance,
value me and I will serve you loyally,
you will know my worth when I am completely dry,
I am life, I am invincible.
Image source: CanvaPro
Kavitha is based in Hyderabad, India, a Civil Engineer with a Masters in Environmental Science
