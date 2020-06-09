Want to be a stellar content marketer? Join us to learn how to develop your brand voice and calendar!
When a DNA test cannot identify the race of a person, when filling a box doesn’t make much sense in identifying our race, then why is skin colour given more importance then the feelings of a person.
Sun breaking into dawn with its vivid colours of yellow and orange looked even more spectacular against the blue blanket of the sky. The never-ending stretch of blue water giving us a sense of calmness reminding us to slow down, live and experience each moment of our life.
The green canopy of trees spread out swaying gently promising us everything we want from life. The brown sand, red mud and black soil all silently reminding us of our existence. The pitch blackness of those dark nights is dreary yet promises a brighter beginning.
A young girl playing in the park slips and hurts herself, writhing in pain and her dress stained red with blood. The vibrant rainbow peeping through the passing clouds showing off its bright colours. Across borders all over the world the colours of nature are the same and will stay the same, and every person irrespective of caste, creed and colour will function similarly.
Yet racial discrimination is extensively seen all over the world irrespective of any region, why is racism and colourism still so prevalent. Discrimination towards coloured people is a man-made barrier which we have created to satisfy the egos of certain people.
A woman may mother children of different colours but that doesn’t make her biased to a child of a colour over the other, for her, all her children are the same. Then why this craziness over colour? why does the skin colour of people evoke favouritism or vice versa?
Why are we so averse to the multitude of colours that pass through a kid’s face when he is bullied at school because of his colour. Racial discrimination is wearing a coloured mask and pretending not to see the harm and chaos we’re causing in an innocent person’s life preventing and denying him from dreaming about a colourful and successful future.
#blacklivesmatter
#stopracialdiscrimination
Image Via Pexels
Kavitha is a Civil Engineer who assists her Architect husband in managing their Architectural and
