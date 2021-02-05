Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!
It all starts with the birth of a baby (or with the birth of humanity and each life)
The clause of Uncertainty begins.
The spice called “UNCERTAINITY”
The most dreaded yet the most unconventional one
No one can avoid it or abhor it
It is present in each life
Some embrace it with open arms
Others strive to shut it with clinking sound of their metal doors
The clause of Uncertainty begins
The family living each day in uncertainty as they are awaiting the arrival of the new born.
Will it be a “boy” or a “girl”
Finally with a baited breath, the entire family welcomes the baby into the world
How will we handle the baby? We (FAMILY- A joint family setup- the baby belongs to the entire family)
Each moment is filled with laughter, as if the best gift has fallen in the lap of the family
Looking forward each day to meet the SUN of the family
Take a 30 mins nap, the baby starts cooing, rolling, turning around
With the increased activity of the child, managing work/ household work is also like corporate work, home, self health, priorities- becomes a daunting task also a cherished time (YOU CAN MULTITASK – SUPERPOWERS FUNCTIONAL MODE)
With UNCERTAINITY comes the STRENGTH OF CHARACTER and in joint family also SHARED SUPPORT
Another 30 mins nap, the baby is big now and almost 4 years old
How will he or she manage in school?
Will he or she forge lifelong connections (friendships)?
Will he or she eat properly?
Family fretting and fuming each day.
With the capsule of UNCERTAINITY, family either chooses the pill of negativity or pop the pill of POSITIVITY
Each pill has a cost of maintenance
Pill of negativity- many gossip mongers by your side
Pill of POSITIVITY – sometimes is alone but in the end has lot many supporters and admirers.
Another nap of 30 mins
Oh No! The family proclaims we ourselves dealt with adolescents with so much of confusion
How will our baby go through?
Wrapped in dark clouds of uncertainty
Sometimes family turns finicky
Following teenagers
Keeping a track on their every move
Only to realize that the bonds of trust have been impaired
Pill time for UNCERTAIN PERIOD
Either take the pill of FIGHT AND FLIGHT
Or take the pill of “GENTLENESS, PATIENCE, FRIENDSHIP AND TRUST”
Being your child’s enemy in the most uncertain teenager years where his or her growth is taking place (mentally, physically, emotionally) can leave a blot in his or her life for times to come
Being his or her best friend and making his or her comfortable that we all go through this phase of confusion, we all have different feelings- which is okay and most importantly saying that we as a FAMILY are always there for you.
We TRUST you BETA
We are PROUD of You
You can meet your friends but just keep us in loop
Choose the pill for UNCERTAIN TIMES with wisdom and care
Earning well
Receiving accolades
Married with children
30 mins nap again
The biggest uncertainty “the world hit by PANDEMIC”
UNCERTAINITY will be there at every step
At that moment, do we succumb to it or take decisive steps to find inner strength
Avoiding UNCERTAINITY isn’t in our hands
But ” making time to create GOOD” is in our hands- Good causes reaps good effects
Being stuck in muddy pond or rising above to touch the sky by following the golden word called “TRY”
Today again I will TRY
Today again I will find reasons to APPRECIATE
Today again I will bring smile on my and my loved ones faces
Will I be a grumbler or a peacemaker?
Will I think of just self or think of self and others?
Will I take onus of my life or blame my family ?
Will I rise up or find reasons to fall?
UNCERTAINITY is something we cannot escape!
But we can escape from inner darkness
By choosing our ATTITUDE each day
Bring the shift within and see the effect outside
You live once, spread your RAINBOW with goodness, love, care, respect, help, learning
Enrich your life with learning, learning, learning with a spirit to share and spread good….
Image source: Pixabay

An elementary educator who strives to add " happiness quotient" in the lives
Trying out new
