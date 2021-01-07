Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > Bidding Adieu to 2020 with HOPE for better times

Bidding Adieu to 2020 with HOPE for better times

Posted: January 7, 2021
Tags:
Nominated yourself for The Orange Flower Awards 2021? Writers, Instagrammers, Youtubers & other Creators, head over to check it out soon!

 

Hope and Compassion, words which when lived by makes us healthy ( emotionally, physically and mentally).
Your happiness is not the product of your expectations.

Hope is a thing like feathers.

The more we fill our lives with hope the more opportunities we see in each moment
At time when it is easiest to succumb to fire circumstances.
A time when giving up is the easiest thing to do.
That is when we need to push ourselves to face the challenge daunting us.
One more time “go for it” with a belief I can do anything on which I set my mind on.
Carrying yourself or dragging yourself each day is a Victory.
Being your true and vulnerable self is your way of “Being True to Yourself”
Wearing masks, holding judgement, cribbing, complaining are properties of being human. It is something we all are guilty of.
But the moment we decide to look for beauty in self and others, the times when we stop the blame game and take onus of our lives– that’s the time we step into the driver’s seat.
Let go- grudges, mistakes, bitterness and develop a vast heart to embrace everyone with compassion.
Easier to write but takes a lot to implement.
Rest assured a small step of compassion towards self and others feeds your soul.
It makes your heart happy.
Hope and Compassion, words which when lived by makes us healthy ( emotionally, physically and mentally).
Your happiness is not the product of your expectations.
Rather it is you who decide to find happiness even in a tent house or in a castle.
 
Image credit: Pixabay

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

niharika bhatnagar

An elementary educator who strives to add " happiness quotient" in the lives Trying out new

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

6 Things You Can Do To Get You A Best Friend Who Always Stands With You

5 Reasons Why Women Need To Put Themselves First

5 Books Every Woman Should Read: Books That Will Empower You

‘Learn To Let Go,’ And Other Life Lessons From The Diary Of A Warrior Woman

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Why Are Women Still Forbidden From Eating & Called Names For Their Appetites By In-Laws?
Is Domestic Abuse So Normalised That We Barely Know Tanvi Dayal’s Story?
‘Housewives’ Shouldn’t Expect Payment For ‘Labour Of Love’ – Really?
Criminal Justice
The Series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors Raises Questions Which Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Yes, I Am 30 And Single, But I’d Rather Reach For My Dreams Than Be Respectably ‘Married Off’

Changes in Indian society

7 Things We Need To Change In Indian Society

*Ting Tong* Sanskari Sundar Silent Selfless Bahu Not There

Take That Step Forward NOW, Towards An Essential Pleasure

Self Defence For Indian Women

""