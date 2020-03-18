Embrace The Imperfections Of Friendship And Stick By Each Other’s Side

Do you have that strong spirited woman who has helped/ enabled you during that phase of life when you needed some strong support? Tell us about her! We’d like to feature them. Read how.
Every time when relationships fall apartThink of the time when you bonded wellThink of those deep conversations which were magneticThink of how your bond was forged organicallyGiving up due to a minor miscommunicationGiving up due to slippage of wordsIs not why at first place you metKeeping the knot in a thread would never do anyone a goodSo go out conduct a dialogueAt times it’s hard and nerve wrackingAt times it requires immense courage to take the first timeBut in the end it would be worth itCoz you stood up for your virtues and beliefsYou felt light after breaking the ICEAll of us are embroiled in our own cycle of worries, fears and painsSo forget those sad and hurtful times and keep intact those lovely moments which taught you about the “Beauty of Friendship”Judging never earns you friendsLet the other person be free flowing, liberating and most importantly let him or her beLove your friends for both the wrongs and rights they did to youLove your friends because you know they will always be there for youLove your friends because their sarcastic remarks can make you look silly in publicLove your friends for the times when they didn’t let you give upBe friends for life and celebrate each other’s imperfections.
Image is a still from the movie Veere Di Wedding
