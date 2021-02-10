Read our prestigious winners at the 10th Laadli Media Awards, on India’s Low Divorce Rate and The Sexual Violence of Flashing.
  1. Home > Short Stories & Poetry > A Land Of Kamasutra & Love, Has Hatred Caused India To Lose Its Greatness?

A Land Of Kamasutra & Love, Has Hatred Caused India To Lose Its Greatness?

Posted: February 10, 2021

Looking forward to the annual budget? Here’s our wishlist for Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman!

Women had the right to choose their mate something we fail to see in the modern date. Our culture is great, but have we lost it to hate?

India’s culture is great
and yet people berate,

They know nothing of our country
and yet talk rubbish and sultry,

For this is the land of adoptions
where women had the right to abortions.

Where Kamasutra was seen as a book of love
and a sacred act and a treasure trove.

Women had the right to choose their mate
something we fail to see in the modern date.

The love marriage of Shiva and Sati was celebrated
and the live-in love of Radha Krishna was never isolated.

No caste or creed arose on the mainland
And stories of LGBTQ were never banned.

Our architecture speaks of our glory
but when did everything turn so gory?

Our land got infested with female foeticide and more
“Is it really our country?” People believed no more,

Talks of the day are honour killing and love jihad
even God wonders how his country got so mad!

We celebrate Kamala Harris and shun Sonia Gandhi and Nehru
we condemn Akbar and paint his cities bleu.

We increase the religious and caste divide and follow the NIMBY syndrome
we catch other faiths and compel them to sing “Om.”

The condition of women is worsening day by day
and yet we lock our daughters and send our sons out to play,

In this scenario we are affected by floods and droughts simultaneously
for the fury of Gods and Nature is no longer taking it radiantly,

COVID and Amphan are simple acts till date
Nature will wipe us down with fury O human just wait,

This is a country where “unity in diversity” is the dream
please do not make the citizens die and scream,

Let us make India as great as it was
take it back not just to the Vedas, but to Indus valley as t’was,

My India is great and so are the people
give them a second chance and do not make us beetles.

Let us live and thrive every day
And help rebuild India much much greater than today!

Picture credits: Still from Bollywood movie Fanaa

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Dr Arushi

Often the test of courage is not to die but to live..

Learn More

Being The 'Woman Boss' - With Apurva Purohit

Comments

Related articles

The New Age Dating Apps And Sites – How Effective Are They In India?

Swayamvara In Today’s World: Let Men Win Hearts, Not Demand Them

Moral Policing Once Again – Bengaluru Man Harasses Woman For Wearing Shorts!

Ladies, This Is How You Can Be A Great Leader Loved By Employees!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

To Raise Strong & Feminist Kids, Let’s Stop Following The ‘Good Girl’s’ Handbook!
difference between crush and love
Dear Daughter, What’s An i-Pill Doing In Your School Bag?
The Great Indian Kitchen
The Great Indian Kitchen Is Women’s Cry For Help Out Of Patriarchal Exploitation
20 (And More) Reasons Why 2020 Was The Year Of Indian Women

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Married Women Are Equally Responsible For Maintaining Their Parents, Says Bombay High Court

Yet Another Leaked Nude Clip! Nah, I Don’t Care Anymore, Says Radhika Apte

Tanishq Mia blog contest

As Beautiful As Your Work

5 Inspiring Women Entrepreneurs In Chennai Whose Stories You’ll Love!

Meeting A Long Lost Friend After 25 Years: Some Bonds Are Timeless

""