Make Your Diwali Gifts Unique And Local By Supporting Your Local Women Entrepreneurs!

Diwali is around the corner which means Diwali gifts, greetings and celebration! But as we all know, this Diwali is different and a little more special for all of us.
As our Prime Minister had said, this year is the time when we all pledge to be vocal for local. It’s the time when we all promote local artisans, small scale businesses and entrepreneurs.
To make your task easier, we have curated a list for all your Diwali gifts shopping sprees with handmade products from women entrepreneurs. What’s more, is that most of them deliver across the country and have an assortment of items to choose from!
Order your Diwali gifts from anywhere in India!
Jyotirmay by Saee Kenavdekar is a Goa-based organisation that deals with hand-painted earthen diyas which range between Rs. 100-1000. These diyas are personally curated for the customers. They are reusable and will add a unique charm to your Diwali diyas. You can find them on Facebook or contact them at jyotirmaybysaee@gmail.com.
CocoWing by Vandita Tiwari is based in Bangalore and has Panchagavya cow dung diyas which are handmade by the people in need. Each diya costs a mere Rs. 12. You can also support this noble cause by contacting them at their Facebook page or calling them at +919535510382.
For seed bombs and eco-friendly Diwali kits, check out Green Panther by Shruti Jha on Instagram.
No Diwali is complete without lanterns and invitation cards, so this Diwali, why not check out PopKorn Krafts by Simrat on Facebook here. Their durable paper lanterns and customised invitation cards cost around Rs. 150 or more. Email them here for the craftiest Diwali gifts!
Diwali means looking your best and we’ve got you covered with the most amazing products! For herbal hair and skin care products have a look at Nature’s Touch by Arti, run by Aarti Mahajan. Her Facebook page is right here.
Based in Hyderabad, her products cost around Rs. 80-200 are handmade. They will surely add that unique lustre and glow to your hair and skin! You can text or call her on +91768088229 for more details and place your orders!
For handmade soaps, you must look at The Pink Foundation by Harmeet Kaur Dawar. The soaps cost around Rs. 50 and you can get yours by emailing them at harmeet.tpf@gmail.com.
Ellora Soaps by Sonam Singh also deal with handmade soaps which cost within Rs. 200-2000. You can check their Instagram right here or contact them at ellorasoaps@gmail.com.
Who doesn’t love beautiful looking plants? A perfect buy for yourself or your relatives!
GreensnGrace by Praneet deals with fancy plant arrangements in loan soil that will give your plants a long life. Their products cost between Rs. 190-9990 and they can be reached on +917838743178.
CocoWing by Vandita Tiwari have their Facebook page for their customers to check. They also deal with soil conditioners, indoor plants with biodegradable pots and succulent indoor plants. The succulent plants cost Rs. 180 each along with the biodegradable pot. Reach out to them at +9535510382 ASAP!
Breathe in the fresh air this Diwali.
Diwali basically means amazing food with your loved ones! From chocolates to chaklis, Diwali means devouring amazing delicacies along with celebration!
Niwala by Mallika has Pickles, Tea Cakes, Healthy Biscuits, Dessert Jars and Chocolates. Each item costs around Rs. 200-500 and they can be reached out at +918447844152. Find them on Instagram, trust me, you will drool!
On the other hand, Wake N bake by Manpreet Saini has healthy tea cakes, cookies, healthy bread, Gluten free cakes, and ice cream, among others! Each cake costs around Rs. 500 to 600 Rs per kg. Contact them at +919501374050/+91832822835 to satisfy your sweet tooth!
For handmade laddoos check out Nuts N Seeds by Himabindu at their Instagram page. These laddoos are amazing immunity-boosting snacks which contain flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pista, walnut, badam, figs, dates, and raisins. They will cost you Rs 1800 excluding the delivery charges. Yummy!
Festivities mean new clothes and dressing up your best! And who doesn’t like shopping?
We recommend Outire by Amandeep Kaur as they deal with western and infused apparels for ladies. Have a look at their Instagram or Facebook or contact them at +919548181808. The cost of their apparel begins from Rs 3500.
Utkalamrita by Sabat Exports Pvt Ltd deals with various handloom items and ranges between Rs. 90 to 27,500. Have a look at their website or check out their Social Media handles- @utkalamrita.
For beautiful and customised embroidery have a look at Needle and Brush by Sampurna on their website. Sampurna embroiders and paints comic characters and has been doing this for a really really long time. The embroidery work will cost you somewhere between Rs. 500 to 3000 Rs.
Amazing clothing also calls for amazing accessories! The Pink Foundation by Harmeet Kaur Dawar (harmeet.tpf@gmail.com) also deals with amazing cloth handbags which are available in hand block, screenprint, and jute.
Add a unique charm to your homes with these amazing decor brands! Eyaas by Pallavi Keshri deal with various home utility products like soft furnishings like cushions, bed linen, and mattresses. Their products start from as low as Rs 150 only! Check out their website at or ring them at +919319977337
Drippy Art by Prachi Sachdev offers you with epoxy resin products like trays, coasters, side tables, pens stand, spectacle stands, geode wall art, cheese trays, etc. Their products will cost you Rs. 250-500. Check out their website or reach them out at +919899729787.
Thecraftpanda is a team of two sisters who offer various festive decor like nameplates, wall hangings, frames, gift hampers, which cost between Rs. 300-3500 Rs. Have a look at their website or call them at +919910555448.
For eco-friendly agarbathis with a soothing fragrance, check out Belur products by Sapnashankar. They can always be reached here or you can even ring them up at +919880862724. These agarbathis will cost you Rs 120 only!
Anamika Bhalla deals with amazing gift items. You can check them out on Instagram. Meanwhile, Piyusha Vir deals with beautiful bookmarks for your inner Bibliophile! She can be reached at on her Instagram or you can always mail her at piyushavir@gmail.com
People in Bhopal, treat your taste buds with delicious Cakes, braided bread, cookies and chocolates by Ann’s The Bake House. Check them out at here or ring them at +91704922846.
Pudding loves in Mangalore, check out Hamz by Fathima. They offer the yummiest puddings! Mail them at urfarveena@gmail.com and satisfy your pudding craving!
Have a look at Happiee.arts by Monika at as they deal with Frameworks and leaf art in the city of Salem in Tamil Nadu. Ring them at +919629979511 right away!
For the yummiest chocolates in Mumbai check out Angel Of Chocolates by Shivani Sharma on Instagram. They have Luxury chocolates, greeting cards and clay diyas, lanterns and pots. The cost of the chocolates begins from Rs 1000 onwards while the diyas and cards will cost you Rs 50 or more. Reach out to them at +919323768726 or email them at celebrationchokl8s@gmail.com
New Delhi and NCR people must look out for Parul Bhatia Designs by ringing them at +919810580419. They offer Homemade sweets, handcrafted Jewellery. While the cost of the sweets begins at Rs 250, the jewellery pieces will cost you Rs 600 or more.
Navikriti by Manisha Mahajan specialises in live plants, saplings, garden accessories. They can be reached out on their Facebook page at or call them on +919899085858.
Ruchi’s BringHomeVibrance has glass framed artworks with a variety of art styles like Madhubani, Mandala, Doodle, Zentangle. Reach out to Ruchi on +919717790203 or check their Facebook page.
For the people in Bangalore, check out Nimmi’s Chocolate Shoppe (Instagram- Nimmi’s Chocolate Shoppe) for delicious handmade chocolates!
Let us all pledge to promote these talented women and celebrate our Diwali with joy, happiness and of course with due social distancing!
Picture credits: Cadbury Celebrations ad
