3 Easy Shankarpali Recipes To Make Your Diwali Yummier! (With A Vegan Option)

Is Diwali ever complete without sweet or savoury shankarpalis? Why not make your own this year with these easy shankarpali recipes!
When you smell the heavenly aroma of shankarpalis at your home and neighbourhood, you can always be sure that Diwali has arrived. The delicious mouth-watering aroma eddying around the house makes you quickly grab a few. But can you really stop at a few?
I still remember going to my neighbour’s house because she made delicious Diwali faral every year. And her shankarpali recipes were so great, she received hundreds of orders to make them every year! From chaklis, chivdas to shankarpalis, everything she made was a treat to eat.
Watching her mix the ingredients with excellent accuracy and cooking them to perfection was indeed a great cooking lesson. Diwali doesn’t just call for savouring the delicious farals but it also lights the spark of entrepreneurship among women who possess the gift of making it!
But with the way 2020 is going, I will be missing the yummy farals my neighbour would make. So I decided to make my own shankarpalis this year. Finding shankarpali recipes and making them isn’t as tough as I would’ve thought!
So here are three delicious yet easy shankapali recipes to make the yummiest shankarpalis!
Sweet shankalpalis by Veg Recipes of India. This recipe includes both sweet and frying methods to make shankarpalis. They are slightly longer and sleeker in shape. The fried ones turn a beautiful shade of dark brown while the baked ones are slightly caramel in colour. But try one and you won’t find a difference in their taste! If you’re health-conscious, definitely try to use the baking method.
With step-by-step pictures and instructions, this shankarpali recipe is super easy and you can make them with very little fuss!
Saffron shankarpali by Holy Cow! Vegan recipes. For all my vegan friends out there, this Diwali, you need not miss out on this amazing delicacy! Instead of the usual shankarpali recipes that use milk, you can use non-dairy milk like almond or soy milk. Add to this a pinch of saffron, your tastebuds will thank you.
The recipe perfectly aligns with your lifestyle and doesn’t let you miss out on the Diwali yumminess!
Spicy shankarpalis by MasalaKorb. The shankarpali recipes until now were only sweet ones. But for my spice loving friends, here is a recipe for spicy shankarpalis too. They are the perfect snack for all your sudden cravings.
Their crunch and hint of spice makes them the perfect Diwali munchie! Check out their recipe with step by step instructional photos and make your own shankarpalis!
If I have forgotten any of your favourite shankarpali recipes, do let me know in the comments!
Picture credits: India Food Networks
Main picture credits: YouTube
