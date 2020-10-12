During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > I Do Not Expect My Daughter To Fulfil My Unfinished Dreams While Giving Up Her Own

I Do Not Expect My Daughter To Fulfil My Unfinished Dreams While Giving Up Her Own

Posted: October 12, 2020
Tags:

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!

I have always given up my wishes for the comfort of others; something I do not want my daughter to emulate as she grows up.

A remark that my soon to turn 7 year old made just after the day she lost one of her milk teeth was flabbergasting to me. While petting the little one and lovingly claiming that both of our noses look similar I was immediately thwarted by her disapproval. I was quite intrigued and hence asked her sheepishly, “Don’t you wish to be like Maa or Papa when you grow up?”

Pat came the reply, “I want to be like myself and not like anyone else!”

I won’t lie; I was quite impressed with her prudence at such a tender age! And why not? Why do our children need to become like us? The fact that we eventually become like our fathers or mothers is now just a cliché!

I would be quite content if my daughter does not turn out to be like me; I am not really an ideal role model, to tell the truth. There are times when I cannot even break an egg perfectly for an omelette. I also find it overtly difficult to wake up early, besides messing up other things as well.

‘Real’ qualities of a woman?

Now these might sound hilarious/ stupid/ insignificant however aren’t these deemed as the real qualities of a woman?

Isn’t she supposed to churn out the perfect ‘rotis’ for her family? Isn’t she supposed to remain the most ideal individual despite being surrounded by the most non-idealistic circumstances? The answers to both these questions and many like these would be unfortunately “yes” in Indian society. I really wish that she grows up to say “no” to people or situations that make her uncomfortable or cause inconvenience to her. Thus it stands imperative that my daughter does not take after me.

No ‘trade-offs’ for fulfilling what she wants

Also, when my daughter refuses to grow up to be like me I really wish that she becomes assertive, calmer, and would want her to develop the attitude of taking life with a pinch of salt at times.

I really foresee her having more accomplishments than regrets as she ages. I wish that my daughter handles her younger self better than her mom. I really wish she does not have to have greater trade offs in a bid to fulfill her aspirations. And I honestly do not see my daughter as a mere agent of fulfilling my unfinished dreams and in the process compromise her own!

Can she have an uncomplicated life?

My daughter’s remark also makes me look forward to a life for her that’s less complicated than what I have been through. The issues in my life have mostly been due to my inability to prioritize myself over others.

I have always been too engrossed in making others around me happy, and in the process found nothing for myself. So if my daughter thinks she would do otherwise I am completely game!

My daughter is her own person!

Another reason that would gratify me if my daughter doesn’t become like me is that she wouldn’t have to hear, “it’s in the genes!” Who says that? And why should even someone say that?

More often than not my sister and I are/were reprimanded for our errors as being behaviour that is “genetically derived” from my mother! And this is not something I would want my daughter to hear from anyone.

Thus if my daughter refuses to take after me I would be the happiest mother. A mother who would want her next generation to chart out a path that’s truly not been travelled upon before!

Image source: shutterstock

Liked this post?

Register at Women's Web to get our weekly mailer and never miss out on our events, contests & best reads! Or - get a couple of really cool reads on your phone every day - click here to join our Telegram channel.

Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!

Joyadrita

A dire penchant for words, can summarize my life as “My pen bleeds my life”!

Learn More

How To Combine Career With Motherhood

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

What Is The Worth Of A Daughter? Of A Daughter-In-Law?

In Life, As A Working Woman & Mom, Have I Made It Large? What Would Your Answer Be?

ghar jamai

Here’s Why I Would Like To Have A Ghar Jamai If My Daughter Marries Once She Grows Up!

My Circus, My Monkeys. Am I The Ringmaster? Far From It!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Happy Women
This Is How University Campuses Nurture Female Friendships
DU colleges cut-offs
‘Normalisation’ Of Marks Has Top DU Colleges Cut-Off At 100% Where Do Other Deserving Students Go?
Anita Hassanandani’s ‘Late’ Pregnancy Is An Open Invitation For Unwanted Advice
I Was Labelled A Greedy Pig And More Because My In-Laws Thought I Ate Too Much

Do you want to be part of a network curated for working women?

Best Loved Stories

Work From Home Doesn’t Mean I Am Available To Do All The Household Chores And Be Your Maid!

A Guide To Your First Experience Of Sex: What You Should Know

Some Seth Instagram posts

‘Navya’ Actor Somya Seth’s Recent Insta Posts Shatter Image Of The ‘Comfortably Settled’ NRI Wife

high protein vegetarian

10 Delicious High Protein Vegetarian Dishes From Indian Cuisines That You Must Try!

Home Based Jobs for Women

Home Based Business: Dressmaking Divas

""