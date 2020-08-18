Why Do Women Still ‘Need Permission’ To Follow Their Dreams After Their Marriage?

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
If a marriage is between a man and a woman, why does only she have to choose between her marriage and career? Why does she need permission for it?
Everyone wants an educated, well behaved girl for marriage but no one wants to let women work after marriage. They are all bothered by her cooking skills. No matter what heights she may reach, or what she can achieve, what matters is if she wears a mangalsutra or puts vermillion or not.
Somehow, she is considered ‘lucky’ if she is allowed to pursue her career and follow her dreams by her husband and in laws. Seriously, she needs permission to follow her own dreams?
Will a boy take permission before he does something? In fact, he would barely even be bothered to inform even after he’s done it. On the other hand, the girl needs to get permission to do every little thing.
Her life is her own only until she’s married, after that, it becomes that of her husband and in laws. And once her child is born, it is almost impossible her for her to even think of her own life or of doing something for herself.
This dilemma is only faced by the women, but not men. If a marriage is between both of them why does only the woman have to choose between her career and marriage? Why does she need permission to go back to work or studies once she’s married? And if she’s allowed why is she considered lucky?
Women are capable of doing things that men can’t even imagine. They can manage their homes and offices very well. Don’t cage women in that gold cage of marriage where everything is served on golden and silver platters but costs her an entire life and freedom!
Picture credits: Still from Hindi TV series Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2
