  1. Home > Feminist > When The Shoe Doesn’t Fit, Why Am I The ‘Misfit’ Bearing All The Pain?

When The Shoe Doesn’t Fit, Why Am I The ‘Misfit’ Bearing All The Pain?

Posted: October 26, 2020

When the unfit shoe caused me pain, I complained to everyone I knew. So now I had to take charge of my pain all by myself!

The shoe dad bought
Was smaller in size
When I tried it first
I complained.
First to mom,
Who said I will get used to.
Then to dad
Who expressed
Since there was no return policy
I must bear with it.

I tried and tried
To fit in the “unfit” shoe
But my feet hurt, blistered.
Again, I complained
To everyone dear to me.
They all said it takes time to ‘adjust.’

Oh! I thought,
May be the shoe will grow
In size!
And kept mum for a while
Bearing the pain
And blisters it caused.
To my dismay
It didn’t grow!

By now I had complained
To everyone I knew.
So now I had to
Take charge
Of my pain
All by myself!

I couldn’t get rid of it
Until I destroyed it
So I cut it from the front!
All screamed!!
Oh! You have messed it
‘Walk barefoot!’ they pronounced.

Yes I will
I thought.
It was the shoe that was ‘unfit’
I wasn’t a ‘misfit,’
As you would like me to believe.
And walking barefoot seemed
More comfortable than with that unfit shoe!

Picture credits: Artem Beliaikin on Pexels

