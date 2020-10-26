When The Shoe Doesn’t Fit, Why Am I The ‘Misfit’ Bearing All The Pain?

Join us on an FB Live chat today at 2.30 PM to learn more about a unique return to work program to up skill women on a career break!
When the unfit shoe caused me pain, I complained to everyone I knew. So now I had to take charge of my pain all by myself!
The shoe dad bought
Was smaller in size
When I tried it first
I complained.
First to mom,
Who said I will get used to.
Then to dad
Who expressed
Since there was no return policy
I must bear with it.
I tried and tried
To fit in the “unfit” shoe
But my feet hurt, blistered.
Again, I complained
To everyone dear to me.
They all said it takes time to ‘adjust.’
Oh! I thought,
May be the shoe will grow
In size!
And kept mum for a while
Bearing the pain
And blisters it caused.
To my dismay
It didn’t grow!
By now I had complained
To everyone I knew.
So now I had to
Take charge
Of my pain
All by myself!
I couldn’t get rid of it
Until I destroyed it
So I cut it from the front!
All screamed!!
Oh! You have messed it
‘Walk barefoot!’ they pronounced.
Yes I will
I thought.
It was the shoe that was ‘unfit’
I wasn’t a ‘misfit,’
As you would like me to believe.
And walking barefoot seemed
More comfortable than with that unfit shoe!
Picture credits: Artem Beliaikin on Pexels
Women's Web is an open platform that publishes a diversity of views. Individual posts do not necessarily represent the platform's views and opinions at all times. If you have a complementary or differing point of view, sign up and start sharing your views too!
Getting Out Of An Abusive Marriage Was The Best Decision I Have Ever Made For Myself
Why I Think Dealing With Pain Is Better For You Than Blocking It Out
Kindness Always Pays. Always. Try It Out
You Have No Idea What I Went Through…
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!