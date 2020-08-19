Priyanka Chopra And Sushmita Sen Prove That For A Woman To Live Life On Her Terms, Family Support Matters A Lot

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here
Priyanka Chopra and Sushmita Sen prove that family support can boost a woman’s will power and she can be on high heights like these two actresses are.
Recently, I went through an interview of Ms Madhu Chopraji, mother of our beloved actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently was trolled for wearing a high neckline dress at the red carpet of Grammys 2020. No doubt she was looking absolutely stunning and also she carried the dress so seamlessly then also she was trolled for not following the so-called norms made for Indian women.
But her mother is always there for supporting her, in every decision she makes. At the trolling for this dress, she very well quoted that,” As it is her body and till she is not harming other people, she can do anything which she wishes to do. It is her life that she is living and not yours.” Her comments were a slap on everyone’s face who think that there are limitations for women and she is bound to live by that and follow them.
Family support is a big thing that any women require these days. Because even though the entire nation goes against women, but if family support is there, no boundaries can stop her from doing anything that she wants to do but resist due to societal pressures.
Women are capable of doing almost anything but due to “Log kya kahenge“, she lags behind. But we should be proud of Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and many other women like them who dares to live life on their own terms and both have got immensely high support from their families. This shows that apart from the guts and willing power of women to do anything, family support can boost their willing power and she can be on high heights like these two actresses are.
Picture Credits – Instagram
15 Indian Women Celebrities Who Use Their Powerful Voice For Those Who Can’t Speak Up
Sushmita Sen’s Aarya Is A Badass Single Mother In A Male Dominated Crime World
Legs Are Not Related To Respect And It’s High Time That We Came To The Realisation
Folks Trolling Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Need To Rethink Their Idea Of Relationships
Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!