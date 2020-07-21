During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Entrepreneurship > Economical And Creative Ways To Harvest Rainwater For Your Home

Economical And Creative Ways To Harvest Rainwater For Your Home

Posted: July 22, 2020

Want sharp content that connects with your audience? Share your brief here

One of the ways you can become self-sufficient and reduce your carbon footprint is by harvesting rainwater. By storing rainwater, you can pull through the driest months of the year. Many people opt for this method of water preservation for various reasons.

Why opt for rainwater harvesting?

Rainwater harvesting is one of the solutions to the water crises that many people face. Many people walk long distances to collect water for their daily needs. Through rainwater harvesting, you can save your time, energy, and even money. This method of water preservation is pocket-friendly, useful, and beneficial in many ways.

Different ways to harvest rainwater

1.    Installing a drum or large-sized barrel

All you need is a large-sized drum or barrel and a pipe. You can use the water collected for washing your car, gardening, or even for your household chores.

2.    Have a separate water tank

For people who need a lot of water, having a separate water tank for rainwater harvesting is a good idea. You can always leave it open during the rains so that you can collect the water.

3.    Opt for catchment ponds

Amongst the various rainwater conservation methods, this is considered as one of the traditional methods. People make artificial ponds not only to collect rainwater but also to control flooding.

4.    Recharge Wells

If you are living in a residential community or an individual house, a recharge well is a good idea. These wells are similar to a borewell and can help to channel and to collect rainwater. The water is collected from rooftops, roads, paved surfaces, etc.

5.    A rain garden

A rain garden consists of planted flowers, perennials, and native shrubs. These plants are generally placed in a slopy area. A rain garden will help to hold the water for some time. These gardens are situated in lawns, balconies, driveways, or even on the roof.

Joyeeta Mazumdar

Exploring new ventures during the pandemic and mother of 5 yrs old son.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

women sowing change

Women Sow The Seeds Of Change

8 Concrete Ways To Help Children Adopt Empathy Towards The Environment

7 Women Who Took Over PM Modi’s Social Media On IWD2020, Plus 5 Others Who Inspire Us

Love yourself

The Path To Self Love:The Feminist Way!

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

short film The Relationship Manager
Short Film The Relationship Manager Focuses On How Intervention Can Save A Life In Domestic Abuse
When We Finally ‘Delivered Good News’ Everyone Thought We Were 7 Years Too Late!
Disney+Hotstar’s Mrs. America Makes One Wonder Where Did India Lose Its Feminist Movement?
Netflix’s ‘Indian Matchmaking’ Casts A Fairytale Glow Over The Regressive Ideas Of Arranged Marriages

Best Loved Stories

narcissistic mother-in-law

5 Ways To Stay Sane While Dealing With A Narcissistic Mother-In-Law

Five Bollywood Movies That Took A Stand Against Honour Killing In India

tribute to Irrfan Khan

A Few Good Men: Why Irrfan Khan’s Loss Feels So Personal To So Many

Nandan Pratim

No Mr Nandan Pratim, You have No Business Shaming Women For Being At A Wine Shop, Festival Or Not!

Why children stay silent about sexual abuse

Why Children Remain Silent About Sexual Abuse