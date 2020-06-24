During this difficult time of Corona virus outbreak, how can we as women cope better and support each other? Check our special feed and learn more!
  1. Home > Stories From Moms > Mothers Can Increase Their Followers on Any Social Media Platforms

Mothers Can Increase Their Followers on Any Social Media Platforms

Posted: June 24, 2020

Women entrepreneurs in India! Take our short survey on how you are doing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share parenting tips and other interesting parts of your lives and gain social media followers and brand value.

We all know how social media platforms are essential these days for creating a brand and a create a loyal audience. The same applies to mothers as well. Thus, there are multiple ways for mothers to gain their followers on any of the available social platforms online.

Some popular ways are:

Upload original content that matters to you

A mother has multiple talents. She can utilize them effortlessly. To do this, mothers should only believe in uploading original content online. This way, she will gain organic followers and create a real impact on the followers who following her.

Talk with the followers regularly.

Mothers should interact with their followers to keep a genuine face in front of the crowd. By doing online live sessions, questions answer video chats, or even conducting any quizzes on-the-spot, any mother who is on a social platform network can increase her followers organically.

Take the feedback from the people and improve the content and profile.

In the beginning, not every content will be fruitful for a mother who is new to blogging, content creation or even uploading a simple media file. With time, mothers will gain a response from their followers. When that happens, mothers should not feel awkward or nervous.

Instead, every mother on the social media network must feel proud that people are responding to their content . Then they should look after the reviews and feedback poured in by the active followers on that account.

Later on, mothers can go back to the content, match the feedback, and see what mistakes they committed to creating the original content. Then they can continue to improve themselves.

With this continued improvement on any mother’s profile, automatically, more followers grow interested to know about the content or the media file uploaded by the same mom.

Image Credit: Pexel

Joyeeta Mazumdar

Exploring new ventures during the pandemic and mother of 5 yrs old son.

Learn More

What is Domestic Violence & How to report domestic Violence - घरेलु हिंसा से बचाव (in Hindi)

Comments

Share your thoughts! [Be civil. No personal attacks. Longer comment policy in our footer!]

Related articles

Here’s Social Media Demystified For All You Ambitious Women Entrepreneurs!

You Don’t Look Like A Mother – Is This A Compliment Or A Stereotype?

Is Writing Emerging As A Serious Career Option For The Indian Mother?

twitter for small business owners

7 Great Ways To Use Twitter For Small Business Owners

write
advertise
intern

Stay updated with our Weekly Newsletter or Daily Summary - or both!

Trending

Living With Your Parents May Seem Like An ‘Adventure’ To You, Dear Husband, But It’s Miserable For Me!
Dear Shahid Kapoor, I Loved You In Jab We Met, But With Kabir Singh, My Love For You Is All But Gone!
What Are We Teaching Our Kids With The Existing Gender Bias In The Curricula?
Prakash Padukone’s Letter To His Daughters Deepika And Anisha

Connect2Content

Best Loved Stories

The Breaking Story Of Boys Locker Room Talk Is One More Reason We Stop Saying, ‘Boys Will Be Boys’

parent of a girl

I Dream Of My Daughter’s Marriage Too, But Just A Little Differently…

Kaala (black) Matrimony.Com

being a divorcee

The Story Of My Sita Aunty Who Remarried At 54 After Being A Divorcee All Her Life

Motherhood: A Song For Life Contest